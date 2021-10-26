Miami-Dade cop shoots man in sedan after he ‘accelerated’ towards police, cops say

A Miami-Dade police officer shot a man believed to be involved in a home invasion after the vehicle he was driving “accelerated” towards officers, police said.

The injured man, who was also wanted for a parole violation on a second-degree murder charge, was in severely critical condition late Monday, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said the officer had no choice but to fire his weapon as the driver sped up in the direction of detectives who had been following him.

Though police have not publicly identified the suspect, law enforcement sources said the man was Corey Timothy Stanley, 37, from Punta Gorda. It wasn’t immediately clear if Stanley fired a weapon or even had a gun.

Police said “shots were fired” as detectives moved closer to the white, four-door sedan driven by Stanley just after 7 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 11500 block of Quail Roost Drive.

Stanley was transported to Jackson South Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, after the shooting. As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified the officer involved in the shooting.

The detective who fired the weapon was part of Operation Summer Shield, a multi-agency operation created earlier this year after an increase in violent crime, that floods high crime zones with street and undercover police officers.

Steadman Stahl, president of the county’s Police Benevolent Association, said Stanley, wanted on a fugitive murder warrant charge out of Sarasota, was spotted earlier in the day by police who chased him. But they backed off when the chase became too dangerous and spotted him in the parking lot where he was shot, later in the evening.

“He had been robbing people. They guy was a bad dude,” Stahl said.

State records show Stanley was sentenced to five years in Sarasota on a second-degree murder charge in April, 2018.

The shooting is being investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.