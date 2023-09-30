Miami-Dade cop shots man after he pulled a gun, officials say. He’s in critical condition

A Miami-Dade police officer shot a man near Hialeah late Friday morning after authorities say he pulled a gun on the cop.

Around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man shooting outside of a business in the 3100 block of Northwest 95th St., Miami-Dade police said.

When the officers arrived, they found the man and a “confrontation” ensued. Exactly what happened is unclear, but the man eventually pulled out a gun, police said.

One of the officers shot the man. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. No one else was injured.

The man’s identity was not released, and it is not clear what charges he may be facing. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident since an officer fired his weapon.