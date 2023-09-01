Miami-Dade County employees overpaid? Investigation launched this week

Engadget

There’s a new Xbox console available. Microsoft just launched a new version of the digital-only Xbox Series S console in a bold “Carbon Black” color with twice the available storage, 1TB compared to the standard 512GB that ships with other SKUs. It costs $350, features the same matte finish as the more expensive Series X and ships with an official Xbox Wireless Controller. The new console is available at just about every brick-and-mortar and digital retailer.