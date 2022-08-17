Miami-Dade detective, fighting for his life, was willing to put his life on the line for us | Editorial

One of Miami-Dade’s finest, a law-enforcement officer, was clinging to life late Tuesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the head by a suspect he was chasing.

The tragic event is a sad, sobering time for those sworn to protect the good guys from the bad guys — a jarring reminder of how dangerous that line of defense can be.

Miami-Dade Det. Cesar Echaverry, 29 and a five-year veteran, was on the job Monday night when he and other officers cornered a fleeing suspect from Georgia wanted for one or more robberies in Broward County.

One such hold-up had been pulled off Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. Two armed men had robbed a convenience store, but the clerk managed to take a photo of the suspect’s tag, the Miami Herald reported.

Echaverry and other officers, assigned to an elite Robbery Intervention Detail unit, found and chased the suspect in Liberty City, where he crashed his car and ran. Details remain sketchy, but in an exchange of gunfire, Echaverry was shot in the head.

Another officer killed the suspect. Tuesday night, a second accomplice was shot and killed by police at a hotel near Miami International Airport, the Miami Herald reported.

At Jackson, Echaverry’s parents, other loved ones and fellow officers continued their vigil for the severely wounded detective, hoping for a miracle.

We salute Echaverry and his colleagues for putting their lives on the line to protect the rest of us.