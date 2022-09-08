A Miami-Dade father was robbed and shot dead. His family wants help finding the murderer

Robert Guillaume’s life ended, Miami-Dade police said Wednesday, at age 30 after he was shot while being robbed at the Aventura Harbor apartment complex in North Miami-Dade. Guillaume had just dropped off his daughter.

The complex at 19455 NE 10th Ave. is where Miami-Dade police handed out fliers Wednesday as they joined Guillaume’s family in asking for help solving the noon June 27 murder.

Anyone with information — and who wants to be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 — can reach out to Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).