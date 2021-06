Axios

Children, like adults, are at risk of developing "long COVID." But experts are still struggling to understand what, exactly, that risk level is. Why it matters: As the work to determine how common certain coronavirus vaccine side effects are in children, it's important to balance these risks against the risk of children remaining unvaccinated — which includes their risk of long-term health issues if they get infected.