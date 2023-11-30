Miami-Dade high schooler robbed fellow student trying to buy a gun from him, cops say

An 18-year-old Miami-Dade high schooler remained behind bars Thursday after he stole cash from another student at his school who was trying to buy a gun from him, police said.

Anthony Mason Cedeno-Salazar, a student at American Senior High School, 18350 NW 67th Ave., was charged with armed robbery with a firearm. He remained at Miami-Dade County’s Metrowest Detention Center as of Thursday morning after a judge ordered him to be held without bond the day before, jail records show.

The judge also ordered Cedeno-Salazar to stay away from the victim and their school. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to Miami Herald’s emailed request for comment on Thursday morning.

Around 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Cedeno-Salazar met with the other student, whose identity hasn’t been released, somewhere on West 36th Avenue in Hialeah to sell him a gun for $475, according to his arrest report. Cedeno-Salazar arrived in a vehicle with two other people inside, including a girl, and the gun buyer got into the car’s front passenger seat.

Cedeno-Salazar removed the gun’s loaded magazine, and gave it to the buyer so he could take a closer look, Hialeah police said. The buyer then returned the magazine to Cedeno-Salazar and gave him the cash.

Instead of giving the gun to the buyer to end the transaction, police say Cedeno-Salazar racked the slide of the firearm, pointed it at him, and told him to get out of the car. Fearing for his life, the buyer got out of the car and walked away, while the suspect drove away with the cash and the gun, investigators say.

On Tuesday, officers found the girl who was in Cedeno-Salazar’s car during the armed robbery, and with her mother by her side, she corroborated the buyer’s version of events, according to the arrest report. Around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested Cedeno-Salazar at his home, about a mile away from his school.