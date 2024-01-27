A Miami-Dade home was being used as an unlicensed vet clinic, cops say. Three detained

Detectives raided a southwest Miami-Dade County house on Saturday morning that police say was being used as an unlicensed veterinary clinic.

When police served the warrant on the home, 11901 SW 185th Ter., at least six clients were there to have their pets treated.

No animals were boarded at the home, according to police.

An police officer takes two handcuffed men out of a house, located at 11901 SW 185 Terrace in southwest Miami-Dade County, where Miami-Dade detectives served a warrant Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, following an anonymous tip that an illegal veterinarian clinic was operating at the property.

There were no indications that the home was a legitimate clinic, only a paper sign handwritten in Spanish telling clients to bring their pets to the back of the house.

Miami-Dade County Police officers serve a search warrant Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, on a home at 11901 SW 185th Terrace that detectives say was operating as an unlicensed veterinary clinic.

Three people were detained — the homeowner who is a licensed veterinarian, and two people who police say were doing the actual treatments on the animals, who are not licensed vets, said Detective Andre Martin, a Miami-Dade County police spokesman.

Police brought two men out of the home in handcuffs when the Miami Herald was at the scene.

An aerial view shows a house at 11901 SW 185 Terrace in southwest Miami-Dade County police say was being used as an unlicensed veterinary clinic. .

Police have not released their names, but the owner of the home is Arsenio Rodriguez, according to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser records. Rodriguez is listed with the Florida Division of Corporations as director of a company called All Veterinary Supply Inc. in Doral.

All three people have been detained and face felony charges related to operating an unlicensed veterinary clinic, Martin said. Possible animal cruelty charges may also be pending, he added.

The two unlicensed workers were also administering medication without a license, Martin said, adding the homeowner obtained the drugs with his license.

A man holding a dog leaves a house at 11901 SW 185th Terrace Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, that Miami-Dade County police say was being used as an unlicensed vetinary clinic.

Detectives with the Economic Crimes Bureau’s Medical Crimes Unit received a tip about the home in 2023, Martin said.

That person brought a dog there to have a wound on its tail treated. The wound became infected, and the owner brought it to a licensed veterinarian who had to amputate the tail, Martin said.

Two clients, who did not want to be named, told the Herald they heard about the clinic through word of mouth.

A police officer reads a sign at the front of a house located at 11901 SW 185th Terrace Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. The sign is written in Spanish and tells people to go to the back of the house for veterinary services. Police say the owner of the home was operating an unlicensed veterinary clinic.

One woman brought her two Yorkshire terriers to have their tails snipped for $30 each.

“I did not know they didn’t have a license,” she said.

Another woman heard about the business through a relative who brings his dog there.

“The prices are really good,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police look through a minivan parked at a home located at 11901 SW 185th Terrace on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Police say an unlicensed veterinary clinic was operating out of the home.

Martin said the operation was cash-only, “probably to avoid being tracked by a government entity.”

Also on scene during the raid were a veterinarian from Miami-Dade County Animal Services and agents with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.