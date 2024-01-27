A Miami-Dade home was being used as an unlicensed vet clinic, cops say. Three detained
Detectives raided a southwest Miami-Dade County house on Saturday morning that police say was being used as an unlicensed veterinary clinic.
When police served the warrant on the home, 11901 SW 185th Ter., at least six clients were there to have their pets treated.
No animals were boarded at the home, according to police.
There were no indications that the home was a legitimate clinic, only a paper sign handwritten in Spanish telling clients to bring their pets to the back of the house.
Three people were detained — the homeowner who is a licensed veterinarian, and two people who police say were doing the actual treatments on the animals, who are not licensed vets, said Detective Andre Martin, a Miami-Dade County police spokesman.
Police brought two men out of the home in handcuffs when the Miami Herald was at the scene.
Police have not released their names, but the owner of the home is Arsenio Rodriguez, according to Miami-Dade Property Appraiser records. Rodriguez is listed with the Florida Division of Corporations as director of a company called All Veterinary Supply Inc. in Doral.
All three people have been detained and face felony charges related to operating an unlicensed veterinary clinic, Martin said. Possible animal cruelty charges may also be pending, he added.
The two unlicensed workers were also administering medication without a license, Martin said, adding the homeowner obtained the drugs with his license.
Detectives with the Economic Crimes Bureau’s Medical Crimes Unit received a tip about the home in 2023, Martin said.
That person brought a dog there to have a wound on its tail treated. The wound became infected, and the owner brought it to a licensed veterinarian who had to amputate the tail, Martin said.
Two clients, who did not want to be named, told the Herald they heard about the clinic through word of mouth.
One woman brought her two Yorkshire terriers to have their tails snipped for $30 each.
“I did not know they didn’t have a license,” she said.
Another woman heard about the business through a relative who brings his dog there.
“The prices are really good,” she said.
Martin said the operation was cash-only, “probably to avoid being tracked by a government entity.”
Also on scene during the raid were a veterinarian from Miami-Dade County Animal Services and agents with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.