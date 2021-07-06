Miami-Dade man accused of molesting a young girl in a Florida Keys hotel room

David Goodhue
·1 min read

Keys deputies say a Miami-Dade County man molested a pre-teen girl in an Islamorada hotel room on Sunday.

Deputies arrested Rafael Rolando Nicolas, 41, on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16. He was released on a $50,000 bond Monday morning.

Nicolas did not return a text message to his cellphone from the Miami Herald/FLKeysnews.com seeking comment Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, he and another man had been drinking all day Saturday and they returned to the other man’s hotel room around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

While the other man went to sleep in the hotel room’s bed with his wife, Nicolas went to the pullout couch to sleep near the victim, sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt said. Everyone was in the same room, Linhardt said.

Soon after, the woman woke up her husband because she saw Nicolas touching the girl while she was shouting and telling him to stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The man, who deputies have not named, grabbed his handgun and ordered Nicolas to get away from the girl and to get dressed, authorities said.

Nicolas put on his clothes and drove off from the hotel. The couple called the sheriff’s office and gave deputies a description of Nicolas’ car. They pulled him over on U.S. 1 in Key Largo at mile marker 105.

The girl corroborated to detectives the woman’s narrative about what happened, Linhardt said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Man killed in Lenexa shooting after friend ‘negligently discharged’ gun, police believe

    A preliminary investigation indicates a friend “negligently discharged” a gun when he shot Adam Carroll in Lenexa.

  • Woman found dead in pond in possible alligator attack

    Reptiles known to frequent local area

  • Toddler died after being hit by car father was driving, sources say

    Authorities said they believe the father did not see the child at the time of the incident.

  • Fidelity, BlackRock Lead Fintech Startup’s $600 Million Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Pine Labs Pvt, a payments platform for merchants in India and Southeast Asia, closed a $600 million fundraising round with some of the world’s largest investors including Fidelity Management & Research Co. and BlackRock Inc. as it targets a public offering within 18 months.The Singapore-based startup, which offers solutions for in-store and online payments as well as prepaid, loyalty and “pay later” programs, is valued at $3 billion, Chief Executive Officer Amrish Rau said. Invest

  • 'Fast and Furious' boosts summer blockbuster return

    The Hollywood summer blockbuster is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to the health crisis....At least that's what the movie industry hopes.It's getting a strong indication that that is the case after tallying up the early numbers for the July 4th holiday weekend."F9: The Fast Saga", the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise zipped past the $500 million mark globally after only two weeks in theaters.The Vin Diesel car chase flick is the first U.S. produced film to crack that barrier since 2019, making it the biggest ticket sale winner so far since movie theaters fully reopened after being shut during the health crisis.The only movie from a Hollywood studio to even come close was 'Godzilla vs. Kong', which unlike Fast and Furious, was also released on the HBO Max streaming service at the same time when it debut in April.After a delayed start to the traditional summer blockbuster season, Hollywood is taking heart from box office numbers that suggest that audiences will come back to the big screen for the right movie.And it's not just the so-called tentpole blockbusters like "Fast and Furious" that's fueling hope."A Quiet Place 2", a smaller-budget flick, has been quietly raking in the dough for weeks. Its global box office take is now more than $257 million. It reportedly only cost about $61 million to make. That's fueling enthusiasm as Disney gets ready to finally release "Black Widow" on July 9th. The latest movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arguably the most valuable movie franchise out there. The comic book action-hero film, starring Scarlett Johansson, will debut simultaneously at theaters and on the Disney+ streaming service for an additional fee.

  • Police release findings in death of 64-year-old woman crossing a street in Davidson

    Davidson resident Suzanne Younts had just walked between two cars stopped at a red light on Main Street, police said.

  • Mom leaves 9-month-old at bar with strangers she met hours earlier, Alabama cops say

    Witnesses said the woman was drunk when she came back for the child.

  • Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

    Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes' comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world's biggest film festival is marking its return after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties over the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres. Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months.

  • Russia reports record 737 COVID-19 deaths, changes entry rules

    Russia on Tuesday reported a record 737 deaths from coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours as the country stepped up efforts to vaccinate its population of more than 144 million people. Moscow responded with mandatory vaccination for a wide group of citizens, a model adopted by other regions, sparking wide public discontent ahead of September parliamentary elections. Health minister Mikhail Murashko said up to 850,000 people were being vaccinated against COVID-19 in Russia every day, and that building immunity across the population was key, the TASS new agency reported.

  • Dad on the run with 2-year-old son after boy’s mother is killed, California officials say

    The man should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

  • Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49

    Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said Monday. The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire.

  • Video shows handbag thieves sprinting out of SF Neiman Marcus

    HIGH-END HEIST: "We don't live here, but we love coming here and enjoying the city. But it's not safe like it used to be," said Rafael Maldonado, a Petaluma resident who was visiting Union Square Tuesday morning.

  • Belarus leader threatens to halt transit of EU goods via his country to east

    Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, on Tuesday threatened to stop the transit of European Union goods via his country to Russia and China in retaliation for EU sanctions. The 27-nation bloc imposed wide-ranging economic sanctions on Belarus last month, targeting its main export industries and access to finance after Minsk forced a Ryanair flight to land and arrested a dissident blogger. Rating agencies and analysts say the sanctions will leave Lukashenko largely unscathed and able to continue financing the economy and his security forces.

  • More than 180 people killed by gun violence on holiday weekend

    The 14 mass shootings over this past holiday weekend are the most of any weekend in 2021, the Gun Violence Archive says.

  • Iran gives IAEA notice of escalating uranium metal work

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Iran has given notice of concrete steps to produce uranium metal enriched to up to 20% purity for reactor fuel, the U.N. atomic watchdog said on Tuesday, describing a move that is likely to anger Western powers in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal. Iran has been in indirect talks with the United States since April to revive the 2015 deal, which former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned. The deal imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, and after Trump withdrew, Iran began violating many of its restrictions.

  • CDC fights to keep cruise COVID-19 rules in place, warns of increased virus spread

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is fighting to keep its COVID-19 cruise regulations in place and warned a federal judge that without them, there is increased risk of COVID-19 spread in the U.S.

  • Looters ransack San Francisco Neiman Marcus in broad daylight: Video

    Looters were captured on video Monday ransacking a Neiman Marcus in San Francisco as thefts continue to plague businesses in the area.

  • Large crowds bring July 4 chaos to Loop; 2 officers injured

    Chicago police said they responded to several large groups gathering throughout downtown Sunday night, with at least two police officers injured.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Rittenhouse attorney wants to show victim was sex offender

    Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Wisconsin protest was a sex offender, saying it supports a defense theory that he attacked Rittenhouse and intended to take his gun because he couldn't legally possess one. Mark Richards maintained in court filings Thursday that Joseph Rosenbaum was convicted of having sex with a minor in Arizona in 2002 and was prohibited from possessing firearms. Rosenbaum started the altercation with Rittenhouse in hopes of making off with his assault-style rifle, which only bolsters Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument, Richards wrote.