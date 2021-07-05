Miami-Dade Mayor: Crews cleared to resume search

Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday to bring down the damaged remaining part of a collapsed South Florida condo building. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said crews were cleared a short time later to resume their search. (July 5)

  • Explosives bring down rest of South Florida collapsed condo

    Demolition crews set off explosives late Sunday that brought down the damaged remaining portion of a collapsed South Florida condo building, a key step to resuming the search for victims as rescuers seek access to new areas of the rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press after the demolition that crews had been given the all-clear to resume their search-and-rescue mission to locate the 121 people believed to be missing under a wing of the Champlain Tower South that collapsed June 24. On Sunday, Miami-Dade police identified David Epstein, 58, as one of the two dozen people known to have perished in the fallen tower.

  • Collapsed Florida condo to be leveled late Sunday

    The partially collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida, was scheduled to be demolished late Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.MIAMI-DADE COUNTY MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: "The demolition will take place tonight between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m."Miami-Dade county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the search-and-rescue efforts for the 121 people who are still missing would resume immediately, after being suspended to prepare for the demolition.LEVINE CAVA: "As soon as the building is down and once the site is deemed secure, we will have our first responders back on the pile to immediately resume their work."A Paraguayan family flew out to Miami over the weekend in search of Leidy Luna, who they believe disappeared in the rubble, her mother desperate for news of her only daughter.Luna, a nurse, went to Miami with the sister-in-law of Paraguay's president and her husband to help care for their three children. The entire family is still missing.Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Elsa churned toward Florida. Strong winds and heavy rain lashed Cuba on Sunday, after pummeling Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, where two people were killed by the storm.The storm was forecast to approach western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.All residents of another building in North Miami Beach were told last week to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems. Local officials said the move was considered urgent because of the approach of Elsa.

  • Remaining Part of Surfside Condominium Demolished

    The remaining part of the Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida, was demolished late on Sunday night, July 4.County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the building and the surrounding areas were prepared for a safe demolition.The demolition suspended the search-and-rescue mission temporarily, but officials said it will open up new areas for rescue teams to explore.Since the building’s partial collapse on June 24, rescuers have recovered the remains of 24 people, with 121 still missing.Footage filmed by sunrisegirl12 shows the demolition. Credit: sunrisegirl12 via Storyful

  • Cuba braces for Tropical Storm Elsa

    More than 100,000 people have been evacuated as Elsa threatens to dump heavy rain on central Cuba.

  • Condo collapse live updates: Scene of the Surfside site after remaining tower demolished

    Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The rest of Champlain Towers South was demolished Sunday night.

  • Miami condo demolished ahead of storm, search to resume

    The partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 people are confirmed dead was demolished on Sunday night, ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

  • Video Shows Demolition of Miami-Area Condo Building

    Explosives were set off Sunday night to bring down the rest of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla. The controlled demolition provides more room for search-and-rescue crews to look for survivors as Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida. Photo: Lynne Sladky/AP

  • Search and rescue paused at Florida condo as demolition plans proceed

    "We're doing everything we can to move forward with demolition as soon as we have a final path to do so," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Saturday.

  • Partially collapsed Miami condo to be demolished

    The demolition of the remains of the partially collapsed condo complex near Miami Beach could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said, in an effort to tear down the unsafe structure before the possible arrival of Storm Elsa.The death count continues to rise as rescuers pull more bodies from the rubble of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in the community of Surfside, with many still missing and feared dead.Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters the demolition of what was left standing of the towers had to take place as soon as possible because Elsa is forecast to reach southern Florida as early as Monday.“We have a building here in Surfside that is tottering. It is structurally unsound. And although the eye of the storm is not likely to pass over this direction, you could feel gusts in this area."Officials are concerned that tropical force winds could affect the stability of the building.Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava signed an order calling for the immediate demolition of the building.Fire officials said the building would be removed in a controlled manner using explosive charges, not a wrecking ball or other methods. Contractors were inspecting the site on Saturday to come up with a plan, officials said.Meanwhile, all residents of another building, Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach, were told on Friday to leave immediately after engineers found serious concrete and electrical problems, officials said.

  • Tragedy casts pall over July Fourth holiday in South Florida

    The Fourth of July holiday was marked with somber tones in South Florida, where a collapsed building has left at least 24 dead and more than 120 missing under rubble. “July 4 is ordinarily a time to gather with our loved ones and to celebrate our freedom and our independence, and this year the holiday looks very different," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. A vigil was planned for Sunday night in Miami Beach for the victims of the fallen Champlain Towers South condominium complex in Surfside, Florida.

  • AP Top Stories July 5 A

    Here's the latest for Monday July 5th: Remaining part of collapsed South Florida building demolished; California fires destroy dozens of buildings; Devastating mudslide in Japan; Biden hosts 1,000 Fourth of July guests at White House.

  • Remainder of Surfside condo brought down in demolition 11 days after partial collapse

    The remaining portion of Champlain Towers South, site of one of the worst building failures in U.S. history, tumbled to the ground Sunday night when authorities demolished the Surfside structure.

  • Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • Condo collapse reveals that Florida's high rise building rules were unevenly enforced by local governments across the state

    Florida's high-rise building regulations are among the strictest in the country but not all local governments enforced them properly.

  • Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan

    Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)

  • Crews on lookout for pets in Florida condo building collapse

    It was a small moment of hope amid all the pain and devastation: a cat on Saturday was seen wandering a lower floor of the remaining flank of a 12-story condominium complex that partly collapsed near Miami. As crews prepare to demolish the still-standing portion of Champlain Tower South, officials had reassured families Saturday that they had done their best to look for their missing cherished pets. Miami-Dade County Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah interrupted a family briefing Saturday afternoon to share the news on a day that saw the death toll rise to 24.