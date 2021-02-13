Miami-Dade mayor fires airport company targeted for poor working conditions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Douglas Hanks, Taylor Dolven
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava on Friday dismissed a large airport vendor accused of poor working conditions, delivering a major win to labor leaders in her first big break with the prior administration.

Levine Cava informed Eulen America that its contract at Miami International Airport would terminate on Aug. 12, exercising her power as the chief administrator overseeing vendors across Miami-Dade government, including at county-owned airports. She announced the decision in a memo to the County Commission, which ratifies MIA contracts.

It “is in the best interests of the County to terminate its business relationship with Eulen America in order to ensure that Miami International Airport continues to reflect the values of our community,” she wrote.

Eulen America ordered out of MIA by August

The company provides ramp, cargo, cleaning and baggage-handling services to American, MIA’s largest carrier, and to Delta.

Miami Herald news partner CBS4 first reported the unsafe working conditions for Eulen workers in April 2019, including broken equipment and entire shifts outdoors without water breaks.

After the CBS4 story, workers said Eulen cleaned out the cockroach-infested supply trucks and added a truck with Gatorade to the tarmac. Still, the workers said problems persisted and the company did not provide any paid sick or vacation days.

The company’s contract was extended in the final days of Carlos Gimenez’s time as mayor, which ended in November. His administration granted two-year extensions to Eulen and other ground-service providers on year-to-year agreements that weren’t up for renewal in February.

Lester Sola, the county Aviation Director under Gimenez, issued the two-year extensions on Nov. 13 under Gimenez’s direction, according to the letters sent to Eulen and the four other MIA companies that provide similar services. Levine Cava took office Nov. 17 and retained Sola. On Friday, Sola said the extensions were required 90 days before the expiration dates of the agreements, prompting the November letters.

Eulen cited the recent extension in a statement issued Friday, which criticized Levine Cava for refusing to meet with the company.

“Eulen America is willing to find a way to save the jobs of the more than 900 employees at MIA that Mayor Levine-Cava’s action will take away, further hurting families already struggling in the pandemic,” company CEO Xavier Rabell said in a letter that incorrectly inserted a hyphen in the mayor’s name. “Her timing could not be worse, and we cannot imagine any rationale which would support her abrupt and unjustifiable decision.”

Terminating Eulen marks the most drastic action Levine Cava has taken since assuming office Nov. 17, with one of MIA’s largest and most targeted vendors ordered to clear out of county property. “Please coordinate removal of ground service equipment and other materials with Miami-Dade Aviation staff,” the mayor wrote in a letter to Rabell.

Levine Cava breaks with Gimenez on MIA contract

The first Democrat to hold the non-partisan mayor post since 2004, Levine Cava received heavy labor support in her run against fellow commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo Jr., a Republican. She made better worker benefits in county contracts a plank in her campaign, with she and Bovo clashing over stalled Levine Cava legislation requiring sick leave for out-sourced county workers at MIA and beyond.

Jose “Pepe” Diaz, the commission chairman and a Republican, said Friday he pressed Levine Cava on what would happen with Eulen’s workers after she ended the company’s contract. “I said, ‘You know that’s close to 1,000 employees,” Diaz said. “She said the other [service companies at MIA] would pick them up.”

In June 2019, workers for Eulen at MIA went on strike during the national Democratic presidential debate being held nearby. At the time, Eulen said its equipment was “fully serviceable and safe to operate” and that the company had spent more than $200,000 on equipment like belt loaders and air conditioners in the previous nine months.

OSHA findings against Eulen

When investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration visited Miami International Airport in May and July of 2019 to look into the Eulen workers’ claims, they found too little water for employees, too much exposure to harmful germs and roaches in vehicles.

OSHA proposed fines totaling $77,898 before settling with the company for $46,739.

“All issues were quickly addressed and brought into full compliance,” a Eulen spokesperson said via email Friday.

Though made public Friday, the termination was in the works all week. Jimmy Morales, the county’s chief operations officer, issued a memo to Sola on Tuesday telling him to prepare the termination papers. Eileen Higgins, Eulen’s top foe on the county commission and a Levine Cava ally, introduced legislation to hire two more ground-service providers at MIA.

Eulen and the other existing providers opposed the bill, which stalled at a committee hearing Tuesday. Eulen lobbyist Ana Sotorrio told the the committee that flight traffic was too far down at MIA to justify divvying up the airline work among more providers.

“The timing could not be worse,” she said. “My client alone regretfully furloughed, unfortunately, 50% of its employees... Employees will be further impacted when their lives have already been severely impacted by the COVID pandemic.”

Ahead of the termination letter, Levine Cava met Thursday with Higgins, airport administrators and lawyers and multiple American executives about the plan to dismiss Eulen in August.

In a statement Friday, Higgins said she looked forward to a “smooth transition that ensures workers are not displaced during the process.” Because Eulen workers have already been cleared for MIA post-security work, Higgins said she expects most Eulen workers to migrate to other companies that need help as airline travel recovers

“This is a good news story in the end,” said Higgins, who testified against Eulen in a congressional hearing last year. “Our existing [companies] can compete for the business. We have not heard any of these complaints from the others.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump lawyers fight impeachment managers over the word 'fight'

    Earlier this week, Democratic House impeachment managers pointed out that then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to "fight" 20 times during his speech that preceded their deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.  

  • Josh Hawley's wife pens Fox News editorial detailing protests, death threats over husband's election response

    Ms Hawley called the protest 'an assault' on her home, though there was no damage and no violence occurred

  • New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

    China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week. The two clips, lasting just under a minute, were the first released by the China National Space Administration of the probe entering orbit.

  • Louise Linton complains she’s been ‘villainised’ because of association with Trump administration

    ‘I’ve faced a lot of criticism over the years...by being so closely tied to such a controversial administration’

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema effectively vetoes the Democrats' $15 minimum wage stimulus push

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D), the senior senator from Arizona, voted with her caucus to advance a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that can pass with a party-line vote in the 50-50 Senate. But she won't support adding a federal minimum wage hike to the package, she tells Politico, effectively killing the push to include a $15 minimum wage in the legislation. That's one reason that Sinema, Politico said in its Friday profile, is "the most influential Democrat you never hear from." "What's important is whether or not it's directly related to short-term COVID relief, and if it's not, then I am not going to support it in this legislation," Sinema told Politico this week. "The minimum wage provision is not appropriate for the reconciliation process. It is not a budget item. And it shouldn't be in there." That goes for other Democratic wish-list items ruled out of bounds for budget reconciliation by the Senate parliamentarian. "There is no instance in which I would overrule a parliamentarian's decision," she said. Like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), who you do hear from, Sinema won't vote to eliminate the filibuster. In fact, she told Politico, "I want to restore the 60-vote threshold for all elements of the Senate's work." Sinema's frequent "breaks with her liberal colleagues are both a reflection of her state, which she won by a narrow margin in 2018, and her temperament," plus the fact that after years in Arizona's state legislature and U.S. Senate, she "has literally never served in the majority before — so she feels the minority's pain," Politico reports. Her Democratic colleagues "sense that Sinema is a team player regardless of her unique views," but "she still keeps Republicans at least as close as members of her own party," and she listens more than talks, Politico reports. You can read more about "one of the most quirky and interesting members of the stodgy Senate" — including her colorful wigs, deep purple and leopard print office decor, and friendship with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) — at Politico. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • Up to Ten Senate Republicans May Vote to Convict Trump: Report

    As many as ten Republican senators may vote to convict former President Trump at the close of his impeachment trial, Politico reported on Friday. Republicans themselves are not sure of the exact number of those will vote to convict, although they privately estimate five to ten will back impeachment. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) has declined to whip votes either against or in favor of impeachment, and is reportedly undecided on whether he himself will vote to convict. Senator Kevin Cramer (R., N.D.) said it was possible that some Republicans would decide to convict at the last minute. “I certainly don’t know how many there could be. Certainly not enough for conviction,” Cramer told Politico. Democrats need the support of 17 Republicans in order to convict Trump. Conviction would be followed by a simple majority vote to bar Trump from future office. Six Republican senators voted earlier this week to approve the constitutionality of the Senate trial, allowing impeachment to move forward. Several of those senators are considered likely to vote for impeachment, including Mitt Romney of Utah, who was the only Republican senator to support Trump’s first impeachment in 2020. However, Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) said he was undecided regarding impeachment. “The House Managers did not connect the dots to show President Trump knew that the attack on the Capitol was going to be violent and result in the loss of life,” Cassidy said in a statement on Friday. The House’s article of impeachment accuses Trump of inciting a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol, where they subsequently breached the building and forced lawmakers to evacuate. Several rioters died during the confrontations, and dozens of Capitol and Washington, D.C., police officers were injured. Unless lawmakers call witnesses for the trial, a final vote on impeachment could be held on Saturday afternoon.

  • 2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

    Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall and plunged off a Chicago expressway onto a street about 43 feet (13 meters) below, police said. The vehicle “was traveling too fast for road conditions” on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — when the accident happened at around 4 a.m., Illinois State Police said. The vehicle tumbled off the highway, struck a light pole and landed on the street in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • Father of child with Down’s syndrome confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene over disabled slur at GOP meeting

    Georgia congresswoman ‘doesn't represent my son or my family’, says Republican after exchange

  • Prominent evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias engaged in sexual misconduct, his ministry reports

    Ravi Zacharias, a prominent evangelical Christian leader and author who died of cancer last May at age 74, led a double life of coerced sexual gratification from massage therapists, his organization, Ravi Zacharias International Ministries (RZIM), said Thursday. RZIM released an independent report by the Atlanta law firm Miller & Martin detailing Zacharias' transgressions, including sexual misconduct and rape allegations from more than a dozen massage therapists and the discovery of about 200 photos of young women on his phones, some of them nude selfies. The board of RZIM, which is led by Zacharias' daughter, said it was "shocked and grieved by Ravi's actions," and apologized to his victims: "Words cannot come close to expressing the sorrow that we feel for what you have been through or the gratitude we feel for the bravery with which you have responded." RZIM denied any sexual misconduct by its founder last fall, and Zacharias had sued one accuser for extortion before he died. Most of the women Miller & Martin interviewed said that during massages, Zacharias would grab their breasts or genitals and ask for sexual gratification. Investigators found more than 200 other massage therapists listed in his phones, many of them in Asia. He spent months at a pair of apartments he owned in Bangkok, and the investigators found 2016 texts showing that Zacharias "spent his days writing and his nights receiving massages" there. The woman who accused Zacharias of rape said that after he "arranged for the ministry to provide her with financial support, he required sex from her," then "made her pray with him to thank God for the 'opportunity' they both received." The woman told investigators that Zacharias "called her his 'reward' for living a life of service to God," and "said he warned her not ever to speak out against him or she would be responsible for the 'millions of souls' whose salvation would be lost if his reputation was damaged." Zacharias, born in India and raised in Canada, first rose to prominence preaching at a 1983 conference organized by Rev. Billy Graham. He went on to write about two dozen books and had a radio show. His funeral in August was attended by then-Vice President Mike Pence, NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, and other boldface names. "In Ravi Zacharias, God gave us the greatest Christian apologist of this century," Pence said at the funeral. "He was the C.S. Lewis of our day." More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • At least 5 dead in massive crash on icy Texas interstate

    At least five people were killed and dozens injured Thursday in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate, police said, as a winter storm dropped freezing rain, sleet and snow on parts of the U.S.

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Close watch on tight-lipped GOP leader McConnell's stand

    Seldom has Mitch McConnell signaled so little about such a consequential vote. Many expect the Senate's top Republican will back acquitting former President Donald Trump of a charge of inciting rioters who assaulted the Capitol last month, but no one is really sure how McConnell will vote. The Washington political universe and the world beyond will hold their collective breath when the Senate impeachment trial roll call reaches the Kentuckian's name.

  • Fort Worth pile up: Driver gasps in shock while filming video capturing deadly accident

    The pile up left six people dead and more than 30 injured

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Majority Black Illinois town flooded with sewage

    Whites began a mass exodus from Centreville in 1970, and the sewage-saturated town of about 5,000 is now nearly all-Black. The people of Centreville, Illinois have reportedly been dealing with sewage flooding their property for decades, but now, since the pandemic began keeping most Americans indoors, the issue is coming to a head. Air in the town smells of sewage, and toilet paper and fecal matter are openly seen on grass.

  • Trump's lawyers claim he never knew Pence was in danger. A Republican senator has said otherwise.

    Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have contradicted a Republican senator's account of what happened in the Senate chamber during the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. After lawyers for Trump finished their defense of his impeachment for inciting the insurrection, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) questioned the timing of Trump's "disparaging tweet" about Pence during the attack. At 2:24 p.m., 11 minutes after Pence was escorted from the chamber as Trump backers stormed the building, Trump tweeted that Pence "didn't have the courage to do what he should've done" and somehow object to the election results. Despite the implication of the certification process already being over (it wasn't), Trump's lawyers said he had not been informed Pence was in danger when it happened. Question from @SenatorRomney: "When President Trump sent the disparaging tweet at 2:24pm regarding Vice President Pence, was he aware that the Vice President had been removed from the Senate by the Secret Service for his safety?" Michael van der Veen: "The answer is no." pic.twitter.com/3eMubOOt3H — CSPAN (@cspan) February 12, 2021 But Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) gave a different story Wednesday night. While he already disclosed that he was on the phone with Trump when the attackers started getting into the Capitol, Tuberville specified Wednesday that he was talking to Trump went Pence was escorted from the Senate. "I said 'Mr. President, they just took the vice president out, I've got to go,'" Tuberville recalled, suggesting Trump knew Pence was in danger when he sent the tweet. More stories from theweek.comImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostMike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siegeTrump impeachment lawyer dodges question about whether Trump lost the election

  • 'Who asked that?' Trump lawyer clashes with senator

    "Who asked that?" said van der Veen. "My judgment's irrelevant in this proceeding."Sanders could be heard responding, "I did."Trump's lawyers on Friday said Democrats had provided no evidence the former president incited last month's deadly U.S. Capitol riot and had used his second impeachment trial to settle political scores.Trump is on trial in the U.S. Senate on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection by his supporters who stormed the seat of Congress in Washington to stop lawmakers from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's election victory, resulting in the deaths of five people including a police officer.