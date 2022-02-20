Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava Tests Positive For COVID-19

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — Miami-Dade County Mayor Danielle Levine Cava tested positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.



The mayor tweeted that she had mild symptoms and, “as standard protocol,” took a COVID-19 test.

“Unfortunately, I tested positive,” Levine Cava, 66, said. “I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted.”

As she recovers, she said she’ll quarantine at home and follow all guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This Levine Cava’s second bout with COVID-19. She and her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, tested positive at the end of November 2020 after being expected to the virus through one of his patients.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

From Feb. 11-17, there were about 42,000 new cases and an 8.2 percent new case positivity rate reported in the state, according to the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 Weekly Situation Report.

In Miami-Dade County, 4,655 new cases and a 3.7 new case positivity rate were reported during this period.

During the prior reporting period, from Feb. 4-10, there were 103,022 new cases and a 14.3 percent new case positivity rate were reported in the state, FDOH said.

“Miami-Dade has come a long way — our positivity rate is below 10 (percent) and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel. Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested. I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes,” Levine Cava tweeted Friday.

