Miami-Dade mayor ready to propose cut in 2023 property-tax rates. Critics want more

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava prepared a 2023 budget with a 1% cut in property-tax rates, less than the 3% cut called on by county commissioners and other officials as property values boom and inflation puts pressure on tax bills.

“We owe it to residents struggling with the rising costs of living to provide immediate relief,” Levine Cava said in an introductory message of the 2023 budget that’s available on the county’s website. “That’s why our proposed budget is offering relief to homeowners by reducing the millage rate for the first time in a decade.”

Levine Cava’s $10.3 billion spending plan for the budget year that starts Oct. 1 has a countywide property tax rate of $462 per $100,000 of taxable value. That’s compared to the current rate of $467. The Levine Cava 2023 proposal shows a house assessed at the county average of $150,000 both years would save $7 on the countywide tax.

But with inflation at record highs, most homeowners will face higher valuations, too. Florida caps increases counties can assign to primary residences at 3% or the inflation rate, whichever is lower at the start of the year. At the start of 2022, inflation was at 7%, so the 3% cap will apply on estimated tax bills sent out this summer. In 2021, the cap was 1.4% due to low inflation.

Under county rules, Levine Cava has until Friday to propose her final budget plan.

Other elected leaders have been calling for a steeper rate cut as Levine Cava prepared the 2023 budget. The latest numbers from the Miami-Dade Property Appraiser’s Office show the total value of properties countywide increased 12% this year to nearly $380 billion. County budget forecasts only predicted a 3% increase.

Pedro Garcia, the elected property appraiser, urged the county and other taxing bodies in Miami-Dade to reduce tax rates by 3% to compensate for the higher valuations homeowners face on their bills.

“This is a great opportunity to reduce the millage, and help a lot of people,” he said.

Commissioners Joe Martinez and Raquel Regalado also are calling for millage cuts. Martinez said he wanted a 3% rate cut. “Right now people are paying a lot for gas. Inflation is killing them,” Martinez said. He called a 1% cut a “feel-good” move. “I don’t think it’s really going to help a lot of people,” he said.