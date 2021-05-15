Miami-Dade must get creative to reach unvaccinated Black residents, immigrants, | Editorial

the Miami Herald Editorial Board
·3 min read

As masks start to come off for the fully vaccinated, following the latest federal announcement, it would be easy to slack off on vaccinations, especially in harder-to-reach communities. But for the sake of everyone’s health, we can’t.

We’ve seen two troubling indications recently that the state’s Black residents and some immigrant neighborhoods right here in Miami-Dade County remain woefully low in vaccination rates.

According to a recent el Nuevo Herald analysis, the county’s Central American and Haitian immigrant communities are disproportionately undervaccinated for COVID-19. While about half of all eligible county residents — 55.5 percent — had gotten at least one does as of April 30, that number fell to 41 percent in ZIP codes where the highest percentage of Central American immigrants live, such as Homestead, Allapattah, Little Havana and neighborhoods south of Overtown.

In Haitian immigrant communities, just 32.5 percent of the eligible population had been vaccinated in places such as Little Haiti, Biscayne Park, North Miami Beach and Westview.

Those figures track with similarly distressing information released by the state on Wednesday: Only 7 percent of vaccinated Floridians are Black, Politico reported. Of the entire Black population in the state, just 20 percent have been vaccinated, health department Deputy Secretary Shamarial Roberson said during a meeting of a state coronavirus vaccination task force. She said, “We have a lot of work to do.”

We agree, especially here in South Florida.

There’s no single reason for the lack of vaccinations. Language barriers play a part, along with lack of a Florida driver’s license as ID, a lack of convenient transportation, conspiracy theories and no paid time off to get the shot or recover from it.

But in the end, one thing remains. If we are going to get this pandemic under control, Miami-Dade has to reach people where they are.

Certainly, the numbers are much improved on COVID. Hospitalizations are down by about 17 percent in the last two weeks, statewide, and down 23 percent in Miami-Dade in the same period, the Miami Herald reported. For a place that was once the hotspot of the virus in Florida, those numbers are music to our ears.

But as vaccinations slow, we need to find new ways to reach those who haven’t — for one reason or another — gotten the vaccine. The stakes are high for all of us. The more the virus is transmitted, the greater the likelihood that vaccines will become less effective.

What can we do? Get vaccinated. Persuade others to get vaccinated. And think creatively about how reach those who haven’t gotten the shot.

Here’s an idea from a nursing home in Winter Park: Try a $1,000 bonus, with a twist. While workers at nursing homes and assisted living facilities remained astonishingly undervaccinated, a whopping 92 percent of workers at The Gardens at DePugh Nursing Center got the shots, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Each worker got $100 after the first shot. But no one got the remaining $900 until at least 75 percent of the staff was vaccinated. Peer pressure and cash — that’s powerful leverage.

At the coronavirus task force meeting, members tossed out ideas such as phone banks, community block parties, community ambassadors. We need to bolster our efforts here with that kind of thinking.

Erick Sánchez, an organizer with the South Florida immigrant workers group WeCount!, put it this way: “If they really wanted to get them vaccinated, they could have mobile sites, in cooperation with different organizations. We’d tell the people, and we’d get a lot of them vaccinated.”

To its credit, Miami-Dade inaugurated a mobile vaccination unit in January, which, at the time served seniors in public housing.

Still, It’s time for a new approach, Miami-Dade.

Recommended Stories

  • DUP leadership election result: Edwin Poots elected to succeed Arlene Foster as DUP leader

    Edwin Poots has become the new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party after winning the first leadership contest in the party’s history. Mr Poots, the Stormont Agriculture Minister, said it was "an immense honour" to be chosen for the role, having beaten the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson by 19 votes to 17. In his victory speech Mr Poots said he looked forward "to a positive relationship right across Northern Ireland and with my party colleagues and indeed with people from other parties". He said: "The opportunities for us to make Northern Ireland a great place after this hundred years has passed and we move into a new hundred years are immense." The election was called after former leader Arlene Foster resigned as DUP leader and Northern Ireland First Minister in April, following an internal party revolt. The 36 members of the party's electoral college, made up of its MPs and Stormont Assembly members, were eligible to vote on Friday in the race. Julian Smith, who was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from 2019 to 2020, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Poots, adding "a tough job ahead - but one which I am sure he will do well". Speaking briefly to the media as she left party headquarters after casting her ballot, Mrs Foster said: "I voted for the person who will bring the Democratic Unionist Party forward and I think that's very obvious." Mr Poots will be leader designate until Mrs Foster formally stands down. His election will now go to the party executive for ratification. Speaking before the results were announced, Strangford MP Jim Shannon said he was supporting Sir Jeffrey as next DUP leader. "I think Jeffrey has qualities that take him beyond Northern Ireland and across to the mainland," he said, adding: "I think those are statesman-like qualities that the party needs." North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jr said his father, the party's founder, would be "immensely proud" that a democratic election was deciding the next leader. "It's a party that my dad founded with the name democracy in it and this is a democratic decision," he said. "At last the members, the elected members, are deciding who their leader is. That's a very important decision and I know he would be immensely proud of that today." As he arrived at headquarters, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford, who is supporting Mr Poots, said: "I think it's going to be a good day, a good day for democracy inside the Democratic Unionist Party." The campaign for the first leadership contest in the DUP's 50-year history has been unusual, in so much as the party prevented both men speaking publicly about their candidature. Party officers insisted the contest should be confined to internal campaigning among the electoral college. The campaign focused on rank-and-file concerns about DUP internal processes and structures, and wider political challenges facing unionism, in particular contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements, called the Northern Ireland Protocol, that have created new economic barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

  • Joe Biden Cancels Donald Trump’s Plans For Celebrity Filled National Garden Of American Heroes

    Joe Biden nixed one of Donald Trump’s plans for a lasting legacy: A National Garden Of American Heroes, filled with statues of historical figures, sports stars, entertainers, business figures, activists and inventors. Just two days before he left office, Trump signed an executive order that spelled out who would be honored at the new memorial: […]

  • Afghan police say Kabul mosque bombing kills 12 worshippers

    A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers, killing 12 worshippers, and wounding 15, Afghan police said. According to Afghan police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz, the bomb exploded as prayers had begun. The mosque's imam, Mofti Noman, was among the dead, the spokesman said and added that the initial police investigation suggests the imam may have been the target.

  • COVID-19 new normal calls for new slogan: 'No shirt, no shoes – no vaccination – no service'

    Even President Trump's EEOC said it was OK to exclude from the workplace a worker who refuses the shot. Exceptions should be made for health reasons.

  • David Cameron dropped from promoting children’s parliament due to reputational damage

    David Cameron has been dropped from promoting a children’s parliament project due to the damage to his reputation caused by the Greensill scandal. The former prime minister was due to be included alongside Theresa May as supporters of Lord Bird’s Bill to promote the interests of young people when drawing up government policy. But, staff at the peer’s office demanded Mr Cameron should be removed from publicity material over fears his involvement in the lobbying row could tarnish the scheme. Lord Bird, founder of the Big Issue and co-chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Future Generations, is inviting more than 600 youngsters aged between seven and 13 to share their thoughts about climate change at a children’s parliament, organised by Wakelet, an online educational tool, and Microsoft Teams, the video meeting software. The one hour “virtual parliament” – called the House of Children – will take place in October, just before the climate change conference in Glasgow. The debate, which will use computer technology to recreate a digital Westminster debating chamber, will then be posted on YouTube and Facebook.

  • The clutch-time Hornets are no longer clutch; can they rescue themselves vs. Wizards?

    Miles Bridges came back from COVID-19 to score 30, but Hornets lost in overtime.

  • Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fall

    Canada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more people get vaccinated, but it did not go as far as the United States in telling people they could eventually ditch their masks. Canada has administered one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to just over half its adult population, and the country may be over the worst of its current third wave of infections, Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.

  • Walmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Walmart said on Friday that fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, following the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The world's largest retailer said in an internal memo to U.S. stores, Sam’s Clubs and supply chain facilities that unvaccinated workers must still wear face coverings. Vaccinated customers and Sam's Club members will be allowed to shop without a mask starting Friday.

  • Restaurants and pubs are reopening inside, but what are the rules?

    People in England, Scotland and Wales will soon be able to drink inside a pub.

  • ‘No one thinks about them’: janitors get organized in south Florida

    A workforce largely composed of immigrants and women of color is fighting to organize a union after facing low wages, poor conditions and lax safety protections during the pandemic Janitors demonstrate during a protest staged by the Service Employees International Union in Denver. Photograph: David Zalubowski/AP Janitors in Florida are fighting to organize a union through the Justice for Janitors campaign as the predominantly immigrant and women of color workforce have faced severely low wages, poor working conditions and lax safety protections during the pandemic. Building off union victories for janitors at the University of Miami and Nova Southeastern University in 2006, and more recent organizing wins at Miami international airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airport, workers are now fighting to organize janitors in south Florida’s lucrative commercial real estate industry. “Janitors want their jobs to be a path to the middle class and they can’t do it if they’re an isolated pocket of good jobs, they have to help organize the market,” said Helene O’Brien, Florida coordinator of 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU), who are organizing the drive. She added: “As the industry has grown, pay has increased for everyone in the real estate industry but the janitors. No one thinks about them, they just want the work done. They’re forgotten with low pay, no benefits, no sick days, very little respect, and sometimes exposed to real abuse.” Janitors in south Florida are the lowest-paid janitors among major metropolitan areas in the US with the cost of living taken into account, with workers receiving an estimated median wage of $8.50 an hour. According to a November 2019 report published by UCLA and 32BJ SEIU, 57% of janitors in south Florida live below or near federal poverty level, 69% are rent burdened, 49% are uninsured, and 33% rely on government assistance programs. Despite the industry these janitors work in, commercial real estate, experiencing a surge in profits and wages for real estate lessees over the past two decades, with 28.9% increase in wages from 1998 to 2018, janitors in the area saw their wages increase by only 1.6%. The janitorial workers organizing for union representation, higher wages and benefits are facing aggressive opposition from employers, including claims of firings in retaliation for union organizing and various unfair labor practice charges that have been filed with the National Labor Relations Board. In early April 2021, the owner of the janitorial contracting company, Greene Kleen, showed up to a union organizing meeting uninvited and refused to leave when asked, according to allegations outlined in an unfair labor practice charge by the union. One of the workers in attendance at the union meeting was Jackeline Bonnet, an immigrant from Colombia who says she was fired from Greene Kleen in January 2021 in retaliation for union organizing efforts when she asked for two days off, unpaid, so she could take a long weekend to visit her parents in Colombia who were sick. “I went to the meeting with the workers so I could talk about my struggle with Greene Kleen,” said Bonnet. “When you see yourself surrounded by the owner, supervisor and attorney, you get scared that they will retaliate against you. I’m a living example but I’m not going to stop fighting, to keep on trying to move forward so that the essential work, cleaning, is valued ” On 6 May, janitors at Greene Kleen in Doral, Florida, went on strike and picketed through the city in response to firings and unfair labor practice charges by employers in response to worker organizing. About 30 workers at the office buildings in Doral were recently informed they will lose their jobs at the end of May 2021 as the real estate company that operates the office buildings where they work, Codina Partners, decided to switch cleaning contractors. According to SEIU 32BJ, when contractors switch, workers are typically retained to ensure continuity of service and avoiding retraining, but an email provided from the contractor to the union noted workers would be replaced at the request of Codina Partners. Bonnet first started organizing at her workplace at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, as she and other workers claimed they were experiencing a lack of personal protective equipment and improper cleaning products, such as old and dirty rags, broken dustpans and old brooms. In response to Bonnet advocating for improved working conditions, she claims management isolated her from co-workers, increased her workloads and ultimately used her parents’ illness as an opportunity to fire her. When she requested the days off, they told her that they couldn’t guarantee her position would be available when she returned. Lorena Cortez, an immigrant from Nicaragua, worked at Greene Kleen for six months in 2020 during the pandemic for just $8.56 an hour with no benefits or paid time off, until she was fired in July 2020 after delivering a petition from herself and other co-workers demanding personal protective equipment and proper cleaning products. “The cleaning supplies were very poor and lacking. There was no disinfectant and oftentimes we had to clean with water,” said Cortez, who sewed masks for herself and co-workers to try to make up for the lack of PPE. The same day she handed the petition to her manager, Cortez said retaliation started. She was reprimanded for her uniform, though workers weren’t provided one to work in, for not wearing proper footwear due to a heel spur, though it hadn’t previously been an issue, and a third floor was added to Cortez’s regular workload. After her firing, Cortez couldn’t afford her medicine for hyperthyroid issues, resulting in her experiencing worsening symptoms such as headaches, palpitations and high blood pressure. Later in 2020, Cortez, who lives with her mother and sister, were evicted because the owners of their home wanted to sell, so she had to take out a high-interest loan to afford three months’ rent to move into another apartment, and she is still paying it off. Greene Kleen and Codina Partners did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

  • Walmart to allow vaccinated shoppers, workers to go maskless

    Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said Friday that it won’t require vaccinated shoppers or workers to wear a mask in its U.S. stores unless state or local laws say otherwise. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday. As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.

  • Jennifer Lopez just got a blunt curtain fringe and wow

    I'm in awe.

  • Twitter Is Convinced Jeopardy! Predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Reunion

    "Bennifer" was the very first clue on last night's show.

  • Knicks News: Knicks 'ready for whatever challenges are ahead' as playoffs approach

    With Saturday’s win over the Hornets, the Knicks can still finish as high as fourth in the Eastern Conference. A big factor in where the they end up is Saturday’s game between the Bucks and Heat, though New York still has a game of its own on Sunday against the Celtics.

  • Luxuriate in These Early 2000s Photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

    Bennifer from 2003 is a summer 2021 vibe.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Have Been Talking ‘Every Day’ Since Vacation

    Bennifer may be physically apart, but they're still going strong privately.

  • 49ers rookies have their initial jersey numbers

    The 49ers rookies jersey numbers were revealed during rookie minicamp.

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • Myanmar junta attacks western town that resisted coup

    The U.S. and British embassies in Myanmar expressed concern about reports of fierce government attacks on a town in western Chin state, where the ruling junta declared martial law because of armed resistance to military rule. The fighting began around 6 a.m. Saturday when government troops reinforced by helicopters began shelling the western part of the town of Mindat, destroying several homes, said a spokesman of the Chinland Defence Force. “Mindat town is now under siege and is bracing for an all-out assault by the junta troops from air and by land,” said a statement by the Chin Human Rights Organization.

  • The Heat pay a 40-year-old veteran $2.5 million even though he never plays, and players think more teams should do it

    Udonis Haslem may not play much for the Heat, but he plays a huge role as a mentor and leader in the locker room.