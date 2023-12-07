Miami-Dade officer charged with sexually assaulting, kidnapping ex-girlfriend, police say

Miami-Dade police arrested one of its officers late Wednesday night who is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, officials say.

“There is no place for betrayal of public trust of any kind in the Miami-Dade Police Department,” MDPD Director Stephanie Daniels said in a statement. “The allegations of misconduct by one of my officers is extremely troubling and immediate action has been taken to hold the officer accountable.”

Miguel Lomeli, 32, is being held with no bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of armed sexual battery, armed kidnapping and burglary with assault and/or battery while armed, according to his arrest report released by the department.

Around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lomeli got into an argument with the woman outside of her home, police said. The dispute “escalated.”

He grabbed the woman, took her inside the home and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Lomeli was arrested at 10:20 p.m. at Miami-Dade Police Headquarters in Doral, the arrest report read.

“The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents,” Daniels said. “I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone.”

The department’s Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.

“The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue its thorough investigation and work closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served,” she said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.