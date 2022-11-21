Miami-Dade officer was in his marked police car when arrested on DUI charges, cops say

A police officer has been relieved of duty with pay after his arrest on DUI charges in Hollywood, the Miami-Dade police said.

A statement from Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez says Ramirez was told by Hollywood police that Leopold Louis was in a “marked police vehicle” at the time of arrest on Sunday.

“This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection,” Ramirez said. “I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community’s trust.

“We will allow the Hollywood Police Department to conduct their investigation with complete transparency and have complete faith in the judicial process.”

Louis has been with Miami-Dade PD since July 2017. He was arrested on charges of misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense; misdemeanor DUI with damage to someone else’s person or property; improper backing up; and leaving an accident with an unattended vehicle without leaving identification.

As of noon Monday, Louis remained in Broward County Mail Jail, granted a bond of $1,000.

Louis’ arrest was first reported Sunday by sports radio host Andy Slater.