A Miami-Dade officer was shot at, but couldn’t chase down the gunmen, police say

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant was shot at several times while pursuing a car in Brownsville early Monday, police said. The lieutenant was not hit or injured, and police are searching for the gunmen.

“Thankfully he was unharmed,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez wrote on Twitter. “We are grateful for this miracle!”

The confrontation happened at 3:37 a.m. in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 24th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said they got a call about a white sedan with four armed men in the neighborhood. A lieutenant in an unmarked cruiser spotted the car and began following.

At an intersection, the people in the sedan shot the lieutenant’s car several times and then took off, police said.

He couldn’t follow them. The gunfire left him with a flat tire, police said.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477. You can stay anonymous.

