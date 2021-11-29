A Miami-Dade officer was shot at, but couldn’t chase down the gunmen, police say

A Miami-Dade police lieutenant was shot at several times while pursuing a car in Brownsville early Monday, police said. The lieutenant was not hit or injured, and police are searching for the gunmen.

“Thankfully he was unharmed,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez wrote on Twitter. “We are grateful for this miracle!”

The confrontation happened at 3:37 a.m. in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 24th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said they got a call about a white sedan with four armed men in the neighborhood. A lieutenant in an unmarked cruiser spotted the car and began following.

During the overnight hours, a lieutenant from our Northside District came under fire by armed subjects. His vehicle was struck multiple times, thankfully he was unharmed. We are grateful for this miracle! Help us bring these criminals to justice. Remain anonymous 305-471-TIPS. — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 29, 2021

At an intersection, the people in the sedan shot the lieutenant’s car several times and then took off, police said.

He couldn’t follow them. The gunfire left him with a flat tire, police said.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or 866-471-8477. You can stay anonymous.