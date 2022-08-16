The Miami-Dade officer who was shot worked in RID. What is that and what does it do?

The Miami-Dade County police officer who was shot and critically wounded after a chase Monday night worked for a unit called the Robbery Intervention Detail.

What is the RID? Here is some background:

What the Robbery Intervention Detail does

The Miami-Dade police RID unit is on the front lines of law enforcement. Detectives in unmarked police cars work undercover details in high-crime neighborhoods. They arrest fugitives or people suspected of violent crimes.

Miami-Dade Police work a crime scene around Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami, Florida on Monday, June 15, 2022. A Miami-Dade police officer was shot after a car chase in Liberty City on Monday night, multiple law-enforcement sources said.

When and why was the RID started?

According to the archives of the Miami Herald, the Robbery Intervention Detail was formed in 1991 to combat a series of tourist robberies and murders in the Miami International Airport area. At the start, officers roamed the streets in unmarked cars. If they spot suspects in traffic, RID officers will try to pull them over.

In 2002, the police department’s director, Carlos Alvarez, credited RID with helping to bring the 2001 crime rate down to its lowest levels in at least five years.

In 1996, when there were 6,583 robberies in the county, RID did not operate on a daily basis, Alvarez pointed out. By in 2001, RID had begun conducting three to five operations a day. The result, according to Alvarez: Robberies dropped by nearly half, to 3,329.

Controversial tactics

In September 2000, three RID officers were filmed by TV news cameras slugging and kicking a 19-year-old car thief suspect who led them on a chase into Broward County.

The incident, delivered blow-by-blow to viewers across the nation, drew immediate comparisons to the 1991 Rodney King beating in Los Angeles.

The suspect, Jerome McClellion, was later sentenced to 30 years in prison. For their part in the beating, the RID detectives were not criminally charged.