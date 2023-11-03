Miami-Dade Police apprehend man wanted for Norwich murder

Nov. 2—NORWICH — A man wanted by Norwich police for his role in the May 10 shooting death of 19-year-old Camaury Jabezz Norman-Clack has been apprehended by the Miami-Dade Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice.

Miami police found Stancovitch Fabre, 19, on Monday morning in the rental car lounge of Miami International Airport during an unrelated investigation, according to Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colone.

Colone said officers observed Fabre sleeping in the lounge, and when they woke him and questioned him about his identity, he provided a fake name, birth date and Social Security number.

Police eventually confirmed Fabre's identity and learned he was wanted on an out-of-state fugitive warrant issued by Norwich police.

The Norwich warrant, obtained in May, charges Fabre with murder, criminal use of a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with Norman-Clack's death.

Fabre is being held as a fugitive from justice by the Miami-Dade police, and is awaiting extradition to Connecticut. Colone said an arraignment date for Fabre in Florida was not known as of Thursday afternoon.

In addition to the Norwich charges, Miami-Dade police have also charged Fabre with obstruction by disguise.

Norman-Clack, a 2022 Norwich Free Academy graduate, was shot in the chest outside his apartment on Sandy Lane. He was pronounced dead at the hospital later the same day.

Police said they believed the shooting was a targeted attack, and had conducted a manhunt, searching the city for several vehicles leaving the area of the shooting.

Norman-Clack's death is one of two homicides in Norwich this year.

The second took place two weeks ago, when police found a 17-year-old in an overturned car on Cedar Street. The car's driver, Joseph Deledda, 19, had crashed after being shot multiple times, police said.

The 17-year-old passenger later died at the hospital of what police described as a "non-survivable" gunshot wound.

It too, had been a targeted attack, police said. They have not yet released the name of the 17-year-old, and have not made any arrests in connection with his murder.

d.drainville@theday.com