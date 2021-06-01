Miami-Dade Police ask public for help identifying suspects in shooting that left 2 dead, 21 injured

On Monday, the Miami-Dade Police Department released surveillance footage of the three masked suspects in a shooting that took place early Sunday outside of a South Florida club, in the hopes that the public will come forward with tips leading to their arrests.

Two people were killed and 21 injured in the shooting outside of the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah. Police said the suspects were inside a white Nissan Pathfinder, which was waiting in the parking lot for 20 to 40 minutes before the shooting. The suspects got out of the car armed with assault rifles and handguns and opened fire at the crowd in a "targeted and cowardly act of gun violence," Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said during a Monday press conference.

Several people in the crowd were armed, and returned fire, authorities said, resulting in a large crime scene and more injuries. The two deceased victims died at the scene, and three people remain hospitalized with critical injuries. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert, police said, and the shooting is connected to a rivalry between two groups, with the intended target outside when the shooting occurred. The Nissan Pathfinder, which had been reported stolen two weeks ago, was found in a canal on Monday about eight miles away from the banquet hall.

The shooting came one day after another act of gun violence in the Wynwood area of Miami left one person dead and six others wounded. "We have to be clear about what's happening in Miami-Dade County," County Commissioner Keon Hardemon said on Monday. "These are acts of domestic terrorism." There is a $130,000 reward now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in Sunday's shooting.

The victims have not been publicly identified, but the father of one of them interrupted Ramirez during the press conference, shouting that the suspects must be caught. "That's the pain that you see," Ramirez said after officers led the man away. "Together, all of us, we must work harder to bring justice to these families."