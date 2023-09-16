Miami-Dade police chief Freddy Ramirez back home after nearly two months in Tampa hospital

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III returned to his South Florida home to continue his recovery from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that kept him in a Tampa hospital for nearly two months, authorities said.

“The support, and well-wishes from his MDPD family have played an integral role in his healing process,” the department said in a statement Friday night. “He has been deeply touched by the outpouring of support.”

On the night of July 23rd, Ramirez shot himself in the head while driving home with his wife Jody from Tampa alongside Interstate 75. He had been attending a Florida Sheriff’s Association convention.

Earlier in the night, Tampa police were called to their hotel room after a report said Ramirez, 52, pulled out his gun while arguing with Jody outside the hotel.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said that she spoke with Ramirez before the shooting and he offered his resignation.

The couple have since put out a statement saying that Ramirez never unholstered his gun and found it “profoundly disturbing” that he was put in handcuffs by Tampa police.

“Jody strongly wishes to emphasize that at no time was there even a hint of physical aggression between her and Freddy,” the statement read. “Nor is there the slightest evidence of such contact — not from Jody, not from a witness and not from any of the various security cameras operating throughout the hotel.”

It is unclear exactly what Ramirez’s condition is, but in the newly released statement he said, “Thank you for the continued thoughts and well wishes. Stay Safe!”