Miami-Dade police director critically injured in Tampa

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III was critically injured in Tampa and was undergoing surgery early Monday morning, according to the department.

In a statement, the department said Ramirez suffered a “critical injury” in the Tampa area. The department did not provide more details on the incident and said more information would be released when available. The statement said the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating. Neither of those agencies had released more information as of Monday morning.

The Miami Herald, citing unnamed police sources, reported that Ramirez pulled over somewhere along a highway between Tampa and Miami and shot himself. The circumstances that led to the incident weren’t immediately clear, according to the Herald’s report.

Ramirez was in Tampa attending the Sheriff’s Summer Conference, the largest event for the Florida Sheriff’s Association, the Herald reported.

In May, Ramirez announced he was running for sheriff in 2024 as a Democrat. According to Miami-Dade County’s website, Ramirez joined Miami-Dade police in 1995. He became director of the department in 2020, and also serves as the Chief of Safety and Emergency Response, the website said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.