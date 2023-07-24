Miami-Dade Police Director Ramirez in critical condition after suicide attempt

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez remained in critical but stable condition Monday after attempting to take his own life, Hillsborough County, Fla., authorities confirmed. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Law Enforcement

July 24 (UPI) -- Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez is in critical but stable condition Monday after suffering a life-threatening injury while trying to take his own life near Tampa, Fla., authorities said.

Ramirez was hospitalized following what the Florida Department of Law Enforcement called an "incident" Sunday night on Interstate 75 south of Tampa.

The MDPD announced its director was in critical but stable condition while asking community members for their prayers and requesting "privacy at this difficult time."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister later confirmed to WFLA-TV that Ramirez, 52, suffered his injuries while attempting to take his own life in Riverview, Fla., following a "domestic dispute" at a Tampa hotel.

"Our hearts are with Chief of Public Safety Freddy Ramirez and his family during this difficult time," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a post on Twitter. "All that matters right now is his wellbeing and we continue to pray for his speedy recovery."

Ramirez, who started as a beat cop in 1995 and worked his way up through his appointment as police director in 2020, intended to run for Dade County Sheriff, WFOR-TV reported in May.

"I am on a mission to be sheriff," he said. "This is not about me or my title as sheriff. This is a duty. This is about protecting the legacy of the police department and protecting our community and protecting the trust and making sure that no one is left behind."

Ramirez is the father of four children and a grandfather, the broadcaster said.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.