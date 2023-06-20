Miami-Dade police investigate triple shooting in Perrine community. Here’s what we know

Three people were shot, including a minor, late Tuesday afternoon in Perrine after an argument outside a home erupted in gunfire.

One victim, a 15-year-old girl, was grazed by a bullet and released at the scene.

Two others, an adult male and female according to police, drove themselves to a local hospital. The man is in critical condition, according to Miami-Dade police spokesman Det. Alvaro Zabaleta.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in a residential community at Southwest 177th Street and 105th Avenue.

Zabaleta said police first responded to the hospital and that officers at the scene later found the teenage girl, who was grazed by gunfire.

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the argument. CBS News Miami footage showed an area cordoned off with yellow police tape, as well as several police vehicles in the area

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.