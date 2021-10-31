Miami-Dade police investigating early morning shooting that left two dead

Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were shot and one was left critically injured during a shooting near Miami International Airport early Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 6:38 a.m. Sunday at 3601 NW South River Drive, where they found three men inside a car with gunshot wounds, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman.

One of men was pronounced dead at the scene, spokesman Angel Rodriguez said. The other two men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where one died from his injuries. The third victim is in critical condition.

Neighbors in the area told WPLG-Local 10 that they heard more than 10 gunshots fired off between 5 and 6 a.m. The station reported that two cars were left with bullet holes, and that police had blocked off the intersection Northwest 20th Street and South River Drive.

The investigation is ongoing, Rodriguez said, and police are not providing details about the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.