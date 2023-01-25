Miami-Dade police investigation turns violent. Suspect is shot, injured during confrontation

A Miami-Dade Police officer in the agency’s Homeland Security Bureau working a fraud investigation in Northwest Miami-Dade shot and injured a man late Tuesday afternoon after confronting the suspect, wrestling with him and seeing a weapon, police said.

Police said two officers struggled with the man before one of them shot him. The man, whose name has not been released, was injured but is expected to survive.

“They witnessed some kind of fraudulent transaction consistent with their investigation, and that’s why they confronted the individuals,” said Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Christopher Sowerby-Thomas.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the incident said the officers were working with federal agents when the shooting took place. Miami-Dade Police would not confirm that.

The injured man was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police said. No one else was injured.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Police units responded to the scene of the shooting Tuesday night.

According to Sowerby-Thomas, the two officers were surveilling at the Advenir Apartments in the 21300 block of Northwest Ninth Place, when they observed a transaction between two men and confronted them. Police detectives approached after the two men made a deal on some type of electronic goods in front of the apartment.

When they struggled with the men, one of their hooded shirts came off, police said, and they spotted a gun in his waistband. Police said he was shot as he tried to remove it. The officer fired off one round striking the man in his upper body. Sowerby-Thomas said the weapon was recovered and that the injured man never fired his weapon.

The Miami-Dade officer, who hasn’t been named, has been with the agency for 15 years, police said.

Police released a picture of the man’s handgun on the ground.

The other man involved in the scuffle was taken into custody.

The men hadn’t been charged with a crime by late Tuesday night.