Miami-Dade police looking for man who stuck up ATM customer with a toy gun

Miami-Dade police are looking for a man they say stuck up an ATM customer with a toy handgun and got away with cash.

The robbery happened around 8:40 a.m. at Northwest 27th Avenue and 84th Street, said Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

Unfortunately for police searching for the man, the incident happened so quickly there is no immediate description of the robber, Sierra said.

It was also not immediately known how much money the robber got away with.