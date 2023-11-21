Miami-Dade police arrest two 19-year-old men after gunman shot officer on the face

Miami-Dade police announced Tuesday morning the arrests of two 19-year-old men after a bullet grazed an officer’s face while monitoring a Miami Gardens house the day before.

Travis Fernandez Jr. and Drequan Humes were booked Tuesday morning into the county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.

Fernandez and Hume are charged with attempted second degree murder of a police officer. Humes is also charged with gun possession by a convicted felon.

The 29-year-old wounded officer, who has been with the department for seven years, has since been discharged from the hospital, Sierra said.

The shooting happened 10:16 a.m. in the area of Northwest 19th Avenue and 154th Street, police said. The wounded officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center while police from Miami-Gardens, Miami-Dade, Opa-locka and other agencies combed through the area for the shooter or shooters.

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot in Miami Gardens on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the department said.

According to a police source, the wounded officer was part of a detail watching a house as part of an investigation into a shooting over the weekend. The officer and his colleagues followed a car that left that house, and someone in that car opened fire on the police, the source said. The wounded officer was grazed in the head, according to the source. Daniels said the wound was to the officer’s face. The officers returned fire, but it’s not immediately known if they hit anyone.

Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels told reporters outside Ryder on Monday afternoon that five people had been detained.

“Investigators are in the process of determining their involvement, if any,” police said in a news release Monday night.