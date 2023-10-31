Miami-Dade police officer accused of molesting a child

A Miami-Dade police officer is facing serious charges after allegedly molesting a child, the department said Tuesday.

Daniel Ramos-Aviles, 40, was arrested on a warrant Monday and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility without incident, according to the arrest report.

Miami-Dade police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels issued a statement Tuesday confirming Ramos-Aviles’arrest and that he is an officer with the department.

“The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represents integrity, trust and the honor to be the protectors and peacekeepers of our communities,” Daniels said. “I am appalled to know that as a result of an investigation, detectives from our Special Victims Bureau arrested a member of our agency. The Miami-Dade Police Department will not tolerate this behavior, and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process.”

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.