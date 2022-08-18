Miami-Dade police officer dies days after shootout, officials say

A Miami-Dade police officer has died days after being shot in the line of duty, officials said Wednesday.

Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry died after being shot during a shootout Monday night in Miami.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life,” Alfredo “Freddy Ramirez III, Miami-Dade Police Director and Chief of Safety and Emergency Response, tweeted Wednesday evening. “Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother.”

According to WSVN-TV and the Miami Herald, the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near 67th Street and 17th Avenue in Liberty City. Miami-Dade police stopped a white car linked to an earlier robbery, but the driver refused to exit the vehicle, the department said. The driver then struck several police cruisers and fled, eventually crashing into a civilian vehicle about 10 blocks away, authorities said.

After the wreck, a shootout occurred, leaving one of the department’s Robbery Intervention Detail detectives critically wounded, according to police. Officials said the suspect also was shot and died at the scene, WSVN reported.

Police, who have not identified the suspect or the officer, took to Twitter shortly after 10 p.m. to ask the community to pray for the injured detective.

Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

