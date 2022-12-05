Miami-Dade police officer injured during a shooting in Miami Gardens

A Miami-Dade police officer was injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Miami Gardens.

The department did not immediately detail his condition, but he was being rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The Miami-Dade police union president told the Herald the officer was communicating with rescuers.

“I’m being told the officer is in serious condition but should be OK,” Police Benevolent Association President Steadman Stahl said.

Law-enforcement sources said the detective hails from the the Robbery Intervention Detail unit, which had been trying to pull over a car on Northwest 186th Street and 67th Avenue. The shooting comes just a few months after RID Detective Cesar Echavarry was fatally shot in the head after a car chase in Liberty City.