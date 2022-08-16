Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed after car chase in Liberty City

A Miami-Dade police officer died after being shot after a car chase in Liberty City on Monday night, multiple law enforcement sources said.

The officer belonged to the Robbery Intervention Detail and was shot in the head, sources told the Miami Herald. He had been rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The gunman had been barricaded inside a car on Northwest 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, and managed to drive away, according to sources. The gunman’s car then crashed around Northwest 62nd Street and Seventh Avenue. It was not immediately clear if the gunman was killed in the exchange of gunfire with police.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is available.