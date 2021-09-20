Miami-Dade police search for culprit behind fatal Florida City hit and run

The Miami-Dade Police Department is hunting for the driver behind a fatal hit and run in Florida City.

A pickup truck driver slammed into a mini scooter at the intersection of Krome Avenue and southwest 14th Street at around 3:42 a.m. on Thursday, according to a Miami-Dade Police Department news release and detective Angel Rodriguez. The truck sped off after the collision. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and declared dead the 36-year-old undisclosed victim.

The police posted a $5,000 reward for any tip that leads to the arrest of the subject.