Miami-Dade restaurant sold more than just seafood. Drugs, alcohol get 11 put in cuffs

The Corvina House restaurant wasn’t just a run-of-the-mill seafood place in Westchester. Detectives say the business also served as an illegal nightclub and drug operation — where nearly a dozen people were rounded up and charged.

Miami-Dade Police on Wednesday announced the arrests of 11 people who were involved in running the illegal operation, at 7844 Coral Way. Most were charged with possessing a controlled substance and selling a controlled substance.

The announcement comes after Miami-Dade Police and the Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco arrested the group back on Oct. 7 when the agencies conducted an inspection, or raid, on the establishment, police said. Apart from the arrests, authorities confiscated several guns, cash, alcohol and drugs.

Detectives were surveilling the business from April to August, facillitating several undercover narcotic drug and alcohol buys, arrest reports read.

The Corvina House got on MDPD’s radar after officers received multiple complaints and tips about it operating as a nightclub.

A few of those arrested for selling drugs and alcohol on the illegal side of the business worked at the restaurant.

Nearby business owners told Local 10 News they could tell something wrong was going on.

“There were always drunk people, which was concerning to my customers, who at times were scared to walk to their cars,” business owner Adriana Velasquez told Local 10.