A Miami-Dade robbery detective was shot. Here’s what we know about what happened

Police officers gathered through the night and Tuesday morning at Ryder Trauma Center after a Miami-Dade robbery detective was shot and critically wounded after a chase in Liberty City.

Here’s what we know:

▪ Streets continue to be shut down around the Liberty City shooting scene Tuesday morning. Blocked off: Northwest 62nd Street from I-95 west to Eighth Avenue, and Northwest Seventh Avenue from 60th to 64th streets.

▪ The officer shot Monday night is a member of the Miami-Dade police Robbery Intervention Detail, known as RID. The unit typically works in high-crime areas and its officers go undercover in unmarked cars.

▪ The suspect police were chasing in the areas was killed in a gun battle.

▪ The department’s director called for prayer for his fallen officer. “He was critically shot by an armed subject while protecting his community,” said Alfredo Ramirez, flanked by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We need the community to please stand as one and pray.”

▪ The series of events started when car had been identified as being involved in an earlier armed robbery of a convenience in Dania Beach in Broward County. After the RID unit stopped the car, the man inside refused to come out. According to police, the car began to strike detectives in an attempt to escape. The suspect than exited and took off running. A detective who pulled up tot he scene, got out of his SUV and was struck by gunfire. The suspect was then shot.

▪ The last time a Miami-Dade police officer was killed was in 2011. A fugitive wanted for murder fatally shot Miami-Dade warrants detective Amanda Haworth and Roger Castillo. The gunman was shot and killed by police.