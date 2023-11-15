Miami-Dade school band director arrested on sex charges with student

The band director of South Dade Senior High School was arrested Tuesday on charges he had a sexual relationship with one of his students since September, according to police.

Scott Michael Davis, 47, was charged with sexual activity with a minor, offenses against a student by an authority figure and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The relationship began last November after the teen was hospitalized following a “mental health crisis” he suffered following a breakup with another person, according to the Miami-Dade County Schools Police arrest report.

Davis visited the teen in the hospital, and the two began a relationship that turned “romantic and physical” in September” inside the school’s band room, the report states. The school is at 28401 SW 167th Ave. in Homestead.

Police say Davis also drove to the victim’s home twice and picked him up to have encounters at “an unknown location within Cutler Bay.”

Police interviewed Davis in the school’s band room where, according to the report, he “provided a full confession.” Police arrested him and took him Tuesday to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Davis could not be reached for comment, and a check of Miami-Dade county jail inmates Wednesday morning indicated he has been released from custody.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement Wednesday saying Davis has been fired.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply troubled by the disturbing allegations made against this individual. After a thorough investigation by the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department, the individual’s employment with the District was terminated and he was subsequently arrested,” the statement reads.

“Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. As such, the District will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District.”

The district did not immediately respond to questions about Davis’ employment history and salary.