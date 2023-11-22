Miami-Dade after school camp coach inappropriately touched 9-year-old boy, police say

A Miami-Dade after school camp coach is behind bars Tuesday for inappropriately touching a 9-year-old camp-goer, police said. The lewd actions were uncovered when the young boy tried to repeat what was done to him to another student, unaware of the harm.

Julio Isidro, 19, was charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child. He is still being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

On Nov. 6, the 9-year-old was called to speak with his school counselor because he was touching the private area of another boy, a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report read. He explained that he was touched in the same area, over the clothes, by his after school camp coach “Julio.”

The boy was later interviewed by authorities on Monday, telling them he was touched by Isidro two different times during after school camp at Robert King High Park.

The first time, according to the report, the 9-year-old asked Isidro to use the bathroom, to which he replied by touching the boy’s private parts over the clothes.

Isidro told the boy, “Don’t tell anyone.”

About two days later, the boy asked Isidro to get water. He again touched the 9-year-old over the clothes, the report said. This time Isidro said, “Sorry, I did it by accident again.”

Isidro was arrested Monday at Robert High Park.