Miami-Dade school security monitor and football coach accused of rape by goddaughter

A Miami Carol City Senior High School employee charged with helping students feel secure was arrested at the school Monday on a charge of sexual battery of a minor by an adult.

The victim in the alleged rape: Dominic Johnson’s 16-year-old goddaughter.

An arrest report says “Johnson denied the allegations” after his arrest.

Johnson’s bond was set at $25,000 on Tuesday. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the 36-year-old has been a school district employee for 11 years and works at Carol City Senior High School as a security monitor and assistant football coach.

An emailed statement from MDCPS read:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is deeply disturbed to learn about the circumstances that led to this individual’s arrest. The allegations are reprehensible and unsettling, and will not be taken lightly. As such, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings, and will ensure that the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with this school system.”

“...when the victim told him ‘No’...”

The girl told police that Johnson texted her around noon Sunday that he had a gift for her at his North Miami-Dade home. When she got there and went to the bathroom, Johnson came in while she was washing her hands. She said he began to caress her buttocks over her clothes with one hand, and put his other hand down the front of his own hands and moved it in a masturbatory motion.

She said Johnson told her he was gong to get a condom.

“[Johnson] then exited the restroom,” the report says, “and, when the victim told him ‘No’ and attempted to exit, [Johnson] pushed her back inside the restroom and told her to be quiet.”

Johnson came back with a condom, the report says, pushed her against a sink, pulled down her pants and underwear and forced himself on her. The report says when Johnson finished, he flushed the condom.