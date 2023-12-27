Miami-Dade Schools sets calendar for 2024-25

The calendar for the 2024-25 school year is set.

The first day of school in Miami-Dade schools will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, and the final day of classes will be Thursday, June 5, 2025, the School Board approved earlier this month. Each year, a committee comprised of representatives from the school district and United Teachers of Dade develop the school calendars for board approval.

The calendars, which include elementary and secondary students, as well as the technical colleges and adult education centers, include a long weekend in October and a full week off for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The last day of class before the winter break is set for Thursday, Dec. 19. (Friday, Dec. 20, is a scheduled teacher planning day.) The first day back for the second semester is Jan. 7.

The district will recognize Eid al-Fitr, a holiday that marks the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holiest month, for the second time. The 2023-24 school year is the first time the district recognized the holiday.

The holiday, which begins at sundown on Sunday, March 30, and runs through sundown on Monday, March 31, will be observed on the second day across the district. It’s a designated as a teacher planning day and no students will be in school.

The full calendar can be viewed on the district’s website.