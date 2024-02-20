Miami-Dade shooting leaves man critical. Cops say he may know who shot and robbed him

A man is in critical condition after he was shot and robbed at his north Miami-Dade apartment on Tuesday morning, and police say he may know the people behind the violent break-in.

Around 3:41 a.m., Miami-Dade police officers rushed to an apartment complex at 740 NW 95th St. after a person was shot, Det. Angel Rodriguez said. There, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took him to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, police said.

“The preliminary information revealed two possibly known subjects forced themselves into the victim’s apartment and opened fire, striking the victim several times,” Rodriguez said. “The subjects stole personal items and fled the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade & The Florida Keys Crime Stoppers by dialing (305) 471-8477 or visiting crimestoppers305.com. All tips to Crime Stoppers are confidential.

This article will be updated when more information is available.