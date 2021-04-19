Miami-Dade has shut Calusa residents out of life-changing zoning decisions | Opinion

When Calusa was built in 1967, West Kendall was an idea. Builders were trying to convince homeowners to move away from the urban center by promising a peaceful community around 168 acres of green space protected by a 99-year covenant. Those in pursuit of a different quality of life bought homes and raised families; the surrounding community grew around this tranquil green space.

The Calusa neighborhood runs from Kendall Drive to Killian Pkwy — that is, Southwest 88th to 104th streets — between 127th to 137th avenues. It has a hidden oasis with 168 acres of green space that the Miami-Dade Comprehensive Development Master Plan designates as “parks and recreation.”

G.L. Homes and Facundo Bacardi want to change all that.

How did we get here? The proposed 550-home development on the 168 acres of green space could be Exhibit A in how to prioritize profit over people: buy property for the low price of $2.7 million because of its “parks and recreation” designation, let it fall into disrepair and then convince county commissioners to ditch the pesky land-use restriction. When it’s nothing but a “fenced-off private vacant lot,” ask to develop “only” 550 homes, and be sure to point out that the community should be thankful because you could be asking for more.

What should local residents do now? Commissioners refuse to speak with residents about their concerns, citing the “Jennings Rule”. Residents cannot go to a town hall meeting because there aren’t any for unincorporated Miami-Dade. Residents cannot ask our Community Councils for advice, even though they were created to make zoning decisions more accessible for residents. In sum, Residents are told to wait for the public hearing to plead their case before commissioners.

Which, of course, is too late.

At the March 17 County Commission zoning meeting, Commission Chair Jose “Pepe” Diaz said: “If you are against [the development] and you are going to say the same thing, just say I’m against the project. . . . We will accept it and we will understand.

“We will save a lot of time, and I don’t want to lose quorum in the middle of this.”

Shortly after, residents’ statements were cut from two minute to one minute. This is a regular occurrence when there are a large number of speakers. Why are monthly zoning meetings so at risk of losing quorum that they need to be rushed? It minimizes residents’ only opportunity to involve themselves in major decisions affecting their community. Where is the community engagement and outreach and consideration of available solutions? This disconnect is a breakdown in the process meant to help residents.

Our elected officials should reconsider the zoning process and provide a mechanism to hear and discuss residents’ concerns. Perhaps sunshine workshops, or a community task force that reports back to commissioners? Honestly, almost anything would be an improvement over one minute of public comment at the final hearing. Because what is not debatable is that if we don’t improve this process, residents will continue to lose out.

Members of the Calusa community will continue to voice their concerns with this development to ensure residents are informed and engaged. Calusa’s history and context matter — the destruction of this green space will cause irreparable harm. Will county commissioners prioritize residents’ needs and quality of life or allow large-scale development in Calusa?

We are still hopeful about the importance and power of communities. However, we are asking that elected officials increase resident involvement in zoning decisions. As the renowned planner Jane Jacobs said: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.”

Amanda Prieto is a Calusa resident and community advocate.