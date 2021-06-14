A Miami-Dade street attack that witnesses say included a stomping and a shopping cart

A one-on-one street altercation usually doesn’t end in an attempted murder charge, as a West Miami-Dade Saturday night fight did. Then again, most street fights don’t involve someone being dragged, stomped and smashed several times with a shopping cart.

Dexter McQueen, 36, sits in Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, charged with attempted aggravated battery and attempted second degree murder, the second charge earning a bond set at $100,001. His alleged victim, according to a police report, lays in Kendall Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit.

That man isn’t named in either arrest report.

Witness accounts stated in the arrest reports say McQueen and the man were fighting in the median on Southwest Eighth Street around 122nd Street, when McQueen dragged the man into the street. After stomping on his adversary’s head, witnesses said, McQueen bashed him three times with a blue shopping cart.

A retired firefighter who tracks news as freelancer “305newstringer” on Instagram and Twitter told police he stopped his car and put McQueen at gunpoint to stop the attack until police arrived.

“I have to be honest, I’ve seen a lot of crap in my career, but seeing someone killing someone in front of you and to see the rage in that man’s eyes was the most intense s--- I have ever experienced,” he wrote in answering a complimentary comment on his post. “And, yes, he didn’t get away and I don’t have to live with killing him on my conscience.

“Things happened like they should’ve happened, I guess. Definitely sad.”

THANK YOU TO EVERYONE THAT HAS REACHED OUT!!! Literally 10000000% #HUMBLED

@ Miami-Dade County, Florida https://t.co/1qBDWaK5ft — MiamiNewsStringer (@305NewsStringer) June 14, 2021

A hit-and-run driver killed a South Miami-Dade scooter rider. A teenager will be charged