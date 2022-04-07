Miami-Dade suspends officer. Sources say child pornography traced to his home.

A Miami-Dade police officer was relieved of duty Thursday during an ongoing criminal investigation that the department did not detail — at least publicly.

But several law enforcement sources told The Miami Herald that digital child pornography had been traced to the home of David Behney, a veteran police officer in the Hammocks district in West Kendall.

No charges had been filed as of Thursday afternoon but Behney was still talking with investigators. Police officers raided his home early Thursday.

Miami-Dade police issued a brief press release in the afternoon without any specific allegations, just saying that an unnamed officer had been suspended as investigators working with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office questioned the officer. It did not mention illegal pornography but included a statement from Police Director George Perez that “our children trust us to keep them safe and out of harm’s way.”

“Not only as law enforcement, but as a father, a crime against a child is intolerable and will never be accepted. It sickens me to learn that one of our law enforcement officers is involved in betraying that trust,” Perez said in the statement.

The case is being investigated by a Miami-Dade police unit dedicated to internet crimes against children.

Behney couldn’t be reached and it wasn’t clear if he had hired an attorney to represent him.

Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, which represents Miami-Dade officers, said the union had not been contacted yet and he was unaware of the investigation.