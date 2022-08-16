Miami-Dade SWAT kills man believed linked to gunman who shot officer, sources say

Miami-Dade Police shot and killed a man at a Miami Springs hotel late Tuesday afternoon who they believe was connected to an armed robbery in Broward County — and to the gunman who shot one of their own a day earlier, according to law enforcement sources.

Police did not release immediate details about what led to the shooting but sources said it happened while serving a search warrant at the Extended Stay America hotel. Tuesday evening, a large police presence was visible outside the hotel on Fairway Drive, just north of Miami International Airport.

“I’m being told that he’s no longer with us,” said Steadman Stahl, president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, referring to the robbery suspect.

Police don’t believe the dead man was involved in the Monday night shootout where Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry was left in grave condition with a bullet wound to his head and the suspected shooter, a Georgia man named Jeremy Willie Horton, 32, was killed.

But they do believe the not-yet-identified man took part in a Dania Beach robbery at a convenience store earlier in the day. The connection: the Hyundai that Horton was driving just before he was killed in the Monday night shootout with police in Liberty City. It was believed to be the getaway vehicle in Dania Beach and also was spotted in Miami Springs by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who were tracking the vehicle after the robbery.

The man was shot and killed by members of Miami-Dade’s Special Response Team. A law enforcement source familiar with the incident said SWAT members obtained a search warrant and were told the man was in a room with two teenagers. He was shot dead after police negotiated the release of the teens. It wasn’t immediately clear if the dead man fired a weapon.

