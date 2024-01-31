Miami-Dade teacher posts inappropriate video on Snapchat. Students found it, cops say

A teacher at Ronald W. Reagan Doral High School was jailed Monday after authorities say students saw an explicit video that he publicly posted to Snapchat while on school grounds.

Wesly Alvarez, 45, was charged with computer pornography, records show. As of Tuesday, he remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $7,500 bond.

A Ronald Reagan High School teacher, Wesly Alvarez, was charged with posting a picture of his genitals publicly on social media which students saw.

On Monday, Ronald Reagan Doral High students told their school resource officer and school principal they had seen a sexually inappropriate video of Alvarez via Snapchat’s public map feature, an arrest report revealed.

The video shows him exposing himself in front of a school bathroom mirror. The students also said Alvarez was wearing the same clothes to school that day as he was in the video.

He was arrested at the school, per the report.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it was aware of the video circulating on social media, and swift action was taken.

“As soon as the District became aware of these disturbing allegations, an investigation was launched and the individual was subsequently arrested,” the district said in a statement. “Conduct such as the one he is accused of will not be tolerated. “

Alvarez was terminated and will not be allowed to work again for the school district.