As Miami-Dade vaccinates younger residents for COVID, Black seniors feeling left behind

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·8 min read

During the pandemic, Romania Dukes has done it all for her West Perrine community: hand out food boxes, help combat gun violence, distribute masks.

But helping the Black senior citizens in this South Miami-Dade neighborhood get vaccinated has proven to be her toughest challenge yet.

Most residents have no transportation, while most vaccine sites only allow residents with cars. Residents say the county government has little presence in the neighborhood and eligible residents too often rely on word-of-mouth information they get from neighbors and grandchildren.

And while the county vaccine site at Zoo Miami is nearby, the registration process is open to everyone, and affluent, digital-savvy residents often grab the first slots. There’s only one small clinic operating as a vaccination site in West Perrine, offering a limited number of appointments to seniors, many of whom are still not convinced by the science.

While Miami-Dade County is reaching nearly 45% of residents 65 and older who have received their first dose as of Tuesday, according to the COVID-19 Dashboard created by epidemiologist Jason Salemi, and Jackson Health System is expanding access to at-risk residents over 55, Dukes and other residents in South Miami-Dade are sounding the alarm over what they say is a continued lack of vaccine access in their neighborhoods.

Only 8 percent of Black residents have been vaccinated in county

Even though the county and Jackson Health System have tried to correct the disparities by partnering with Black churches and community groups, vaccination rates in majority-Black communities, like West Perrine, which is 54% Black, still lag those of white and more affluent neighborhoods. Miami-Dade County is 17% Black, but only 7.6% of residents who’ve been vaccinated, including those who’ve received the first dose or both doses, are Black, according to the state’s data as of Feb. 24.

Statewide, only 5.6 percent of those who’ve been vaccinated are Black, even though Blacks account for 17 percent of the state’s population, state records show.

“They knock on doors when it’s time to vote for them, but not knock on doors to [educate] so many African-American people,” Dukes said. “You got people coming from each state ... to get the vaccine first, when you just started out in these African-American communities. And they’re in the back of the line — or not in line.”

County leaders have turned to Dukes because she is a well-known advocate against gun violence in her community. She says she’s been invited to virtual calls with county officials and health executives alike, to help her connect “her seniors,” as she calls them, to government resources.

“Someday, they will call you. ‘We have 10 slots left. Do you know anybody 65 and older to get it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, I know a lot of people,’ ” Dukes said. “Why can’t I pick 100? Why can’t you just set up [in the neighborhood] and so those people could come get the shot?”

Lacking basic information on how to get the vaccine

The issue is not just about vaccine hesitancy among minorities because of historical mistrust in the health system, as many experts have explained. Dukes says many of West Perrine’s seniors don’t have basic information, like where to get the vaccine, who is eligible to get it, how effective it is or that minor side effects are common but are rarely serious or permanent. In fact, many of the people she often speaks to have never gotten tested, even as the virus has ravaged Black communities at a disproportionate rate.

“If [officials] take a walk and the time and come with people who are from the community to sit down and have a five-minute talk, I guarantee you are [going to have given] a test to over a hundred people within an hour or so. And then come back and make them comfortable enough to get the shot,” she said.

Churches have been a crucial part of the county’s strategy to vaccinate more Black residents. But some argue the scope is too limited, as it has mostly benefited congregations. The most sensible solution, several say, is expanding the county’s mobile vaccine site program, which allows for residents to walk up without an appointment.

Wilbur Bell, 81, standing at the Miami-Dade Democrats office in Perrine near Bell&#x002019;s Plaza on Jan. 29, 2021. Bell is a longtime leader in his community and businessman who is helping spread the word to local seniors about the importance of getting the vaccine against COVID-19. He got vaccinated at Second Baptist Church in Richmond Heights.
Wilbur Bell, 81, standing at the Miami-Dade Democrats office in Perrine near Bell’s Plaza on Jan. 29, 2021. Bell is a longtime leader in his community and businessman who is helping spread the word to local seniors about the importance of getting the vaccine against COVID-19. He got vaccinated at Second Baptist Church in Richmond Heights.

“The churches, they got a lot of stuff. But people don’t go to church. .. In the neighborhood, you have 200, 400 people from the church from the whole area,” said Wilbur Bell, 81, a West Perrine community leader and businessman. “They have not brought one mobile unit to the right community. You bring a mobile unit, like we do food giveaway … and let me know 24 hours, 48 hours ahead, people will line up to it.”

County setting up mobile vaccine sites in each district

Government officials are starting to listen. On Saturday, District 1 Commissioner Oliver G. Gilbert III hosted the first no-appointment mobile vaccination site in Miami Gardens. Hundreds of cars lined up in Carol City Park, while dozens of residents lined up in a separate walk-up line at the same place.

Teresa Mesino, 68, drove to the site and got there three hours before it was set to open, at 5 a.m., with two of her relatives, 82-year-old Gladis Mesino and 64-year-old Jose Cantillo, hoping all three of them could get a vaccine.

Gladis Mesino, 82, and Teresa Mesino, 68, wait in line inside a vehicle at the first walk-up mobile testing site open to Florida residents that won&#x002019;t require appointments at Miami Carol City Park in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
Gladis Mesino, 82, and Teresa Mesino, 68, wait in line inside a vehicle at the first walk-up mobile testing site open to Florida residents that won’t require appointments at Miami Carol City Park in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

“It hasn’t been easy. We’ve been trying to get appointments since they began giving out shots, every day,” said Teresa Mesino. “So we’ve been up since dawn today.”

The Miami Gardens event was the first of Miami-Dade’s new strategy to bring a mobile vaccination operation to each of the 13 county commission districts, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Friday during an online video briefing with the commission.

She also said plans are underway to deploy county “surge” teams that knocked on doors over the summer to promote COVID-19 testing and hand out masks. This time, the campaign would focus on the value of vaccines and could direct eligible residents to a mobile vaccination site able to register people on the spot.

As more seniors who are “ready and eager” for the vaccines get inoculated, Levine Cava said, “we are going to have to do more outreach” for others.

The federal government is also pledging to vaccinate 1,000 people a day in South Florida through a new vaccination center being set up at Miami Dade College North in March. On Tuesday, 2,985 people in Miami-Dade received their first vaccine shot, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Wednesday report, and 1,586 others got their second dose.

Miami-Dade County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson said the county would like to expand its mobile vaccination units to make it easier for seniors to get vaccinated. She said the units could also help the county bring vaccines to underserved areas that have low vaccination percentages.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vaccinating homebound seniors

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees have also helped vaccinate homebound seniors and have helped coordinate transportation for seniors who are not homebound but need help getting to their vaccination appointment.

The county has also created mobile vaccination units, which it has used to establish public housing vaccination pods. And the county has begun talking with ride-share companies about potential partnerships to help seniors get a ride to their vaccination appointment.

In West Perrine, the Community Health of South Florida’s West Perrine Health Center (CHI) is the only clinic in the neighborhood giving vaccines. The nonprofit has held webinars to educate Black residents about the benefits of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and it has one mobile van that goes to public housing complexes to vaccinate eligible seniors.

We’ve been focusing on those housing complexes where we know that nobody is coming out,” said Saint Anthony Amofah, chief medical officer at CHI. “We’ve come up with a list of people who want to get the shot. We try to get more people, and then we go out.”

Amofah agreed with Dukes that even when there are options for seniors to sign up for the vaccine, education continues to be a barrier. While health workers at CHI have spoken directly with residents to give them information about receiving the vaccine, Amofah said it was crucial for health employees to speak directly to patients.

“Nobody’s doing that and some patients will never come out,” Amofah said.

Without more outreach from officials, Black seniors won’t be the only ones being left behind. As the state looks to broaden out its reach to younger demographics, some residents argue homebound seniors who are not at assisted living facilities have few options to be protected.

Struggling to get her 79-year-old mother vaccinated

Alicia Mendoza, 48, has been trying to get an appointment for her 79-year-old mom for weeks, without success. Mendoza lives in Maryland, and her mother lives alone in an apartment complex in the City of Miami, with no close family who live nearby.

She cannot stand for long periods of times because she has chronic conditions, like arthritis, and had a mini stroke in the past two years.

“I’ve been looking from Hialeah down to Homestead and I can’t find anything,” said Mendoza. “It’s frustrating when you see Jackson, ‘Oh we’re giving the vaccine to people over 55...’ And I’m like, ‘How?’ ”

Miami Herald staff writers Douglas Hanks and Michelle Marchante contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Dump truck collides with barrier wall leaving two people injured

    A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the dump truck lost control of the vehicle, causing the crash.

  • Jose Abreu tests positive for virus; Miller says he had it

    American League MVP José Abreu tested positive for COVID-19 and will spend a few days away from the Chicago White Sox, while Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller told a St. Louis newspaper he tested positive 10 days before reporting to camp. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday in a statement that Abreu is “completely asymptomatic.” Hahn said testing also showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, and the Cuban slugger believes he had a mild case of the virus in January.

  • 4 takeaways from Xavier Becerra’s confirmation hearings

    Two days of hearings exposed fault lines that could shape President Joe Biden’s post-pandemic agenda and will define health policy debates leading into the midterm elections.

  • Who is Ron Johnson? The pro-Trump senator sharing conspiracy theories about Capitol assault

    GOP senator pursued Hunter Biden and ‘Obamagate’ as he undermined election legitimacy

  • There Isn’t A Golden Age When A Baby Should Sleep Through The Night

    We’ve got to stop assuming that babies should be sleeping through the night, and if they aren’t, something is wrong with either the kid or our parenting.

  • Joe Biden Wants to Repair America. Will Joe Manchin Let Him?

    Like 82 million others, I voted last year to entrust America to a moderate Democrat named Joe.Little did I expect that the Joe who’d end up with the last word on a host of vital national issues would be Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin's ascendancy came thanks to the Democratic victories in the two Georgia runoff races in January. That gave the party 50 votes in the Senate and control, thanks to the decisive tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, so long as the caucus maintains unity. What they could not count on, it turned out, was Manchin.Progressives: Our Time Is Now. Manchin: Not So Fast.On issues from cabinet nominations to the filibuster to the minimum wage, Manchin has seized the power that breaking from the Democratic majority gives him. He does this in the name of being a so-called centrist, a moderate. But the reality is that he is proving to be a MINO, a moderate in name only, embracing views that are more like those of the increasingly radical Republican Senate caucus than they are like those of his Democratic colleagues.Much the same applies to alleged Republican moderates Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Rob Portman. Because they don't breathe rhetorical fire, because they occasionally talk about bipartisanship and criticize Donald Trump, they are regularly seen as potential "swing votes." But that is, with rare exceptions, an illusion. They vote with the hard right in the GOP as will, on a number of issues important to the new administration, Senator Manchin.One of the earliest signs that Manchin was perfectly happy to play the spoiler disrupting the aspirations of his own party leadership came even before the Democrats took control of the Senate. While negotiations were taking place between Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell over the new power-sharing arrangements in the 50-50 Senate, McConnell sought to put a stake through the heart of any idea the Democrats might have of seeking to abolish the filibuster, one of McConnell’s favorite tools of obstruction in the Senate, vital to enabling his minority to continue to block key legislation that could not make it to the filibuster threshold of 60 votes.Manchin publicly announced his opposition to removing the filibuster. His rationale was that of all filibuster advocates, that it was an important institutional legacy in the Senate and helped drive bipartisanship by forcing the majority to seek some minority support for their legislation. Neither of these assertions are true, however. The filibuster was rarely used in the first 200 years of U.S. history and once it began to be used more frequently, from the 1990s onward, it was almost always used to block the passage of legislation rather to leverage opposing sides into dialogue.Manchin was not, it should be noted, the only Democratic senator to express this view. Senator Kristen Sinema of Arizona did as well. But, Sinema is one of those rare senators in the middle who actually seems to be a moderate, showing flexibility and voting on principle.And that was Manchin just getting started. He then targeted Neera Tanden, saying that he would oppose Biden’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget director, because he was offended by the tone of some of her tweets targeting politicians with whom she had disagreements. Here Manchin’s hypocrisy came to the fore, because in the past he had voted to support nominations such as that of Ambassador Richard Grenell, a man with a well-known history as an odious internet troll. Manchin said now was different, however, that in the wake of the events of Jan. 6 he was “all about bipartisanship. This is not personal at all. There’s a time for bipartisanship to begin.”Apparently, for Manchin, that time came after four years of Trump abuses, after the ranting and attacks of the likes of Trump Supreme Court nominee and now Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Manchin was the only Democrat to vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation.Manchin also voted to support Jeff Sessions to be attorney general despite Sessions’ overtly racist history.Manchin also initially expressed concerns about the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland to become secretary of the interior. Haaland, who would become the first Native American Cabinet secretary, has been targeted by the GOP for her environmental activism. But it was impossible to wonder whether she was targeted for another reason, because she, as a woman of color like Tanden, was being held to a different standard than men like Trump, Sessions, Kavanaugh, or Grenell. (Sure enough, at Haaland’s hearing on Wednesday, chaired by Manchin, GOP Sen. John Barasso of Wyoming objected to a tweet of Haaland’s last year in which she, as Tanden regularly did, simply spoke the truth, asserting the GOP does not believe in science.)It should be noted that, after a battering from many Democrats including notably, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the first set of hearings with Haaland, Manchin released a statement headlined “Haaland Commits to Working with Chairman Manchin on West Virginia Priorities” suggesting that he might be more amenable to her candidacy.Regardless of Manchin’s ultimate position on Haaland, it is not “moderate” to establish a higher standard for women of color than for white men, or a lower one for right-wing Republicans than for Democrats. It is not “moderate” to misstate the historical role the filibuster has played nor to undercut your own party’s leadership time after time after time.It is also not moderate to oppose an increase in the minimum wage. Manchin, this time joined by Sen. Sinema, who also came out against ending the filibuster, announced he would oppose using reconciliation to pass a badly overdue hike to the federal minimum wage, blocking the path to passing that with only 50 votes plus the vice president. Despite representing the state with America’s sixth-highest poverty rate, Manchin has sided with the Republican right in making the dubious argument that raising the minimum wage, which is currently lower than it was in the mid-’70s when adjusted for inflation and has not been raised since 2009, would hurt small businesses.Manchin is said to be OK with an $11 minimum wage. That’s close to the level proposed this week by another so-called “moderate,” Mitt Romney, and Tom Cotton, who has never been accused of being a moderate. But their proposal is not only low, it would come with the caveat that they would only support it if business are also required to electronically verify they are not hiring undocumented workers.A 2019 Pew poll showed 67 percent of all Americans support a $15 minimum wage. Which begs the question: Why is it considered “moderate” to oppose something two out of three Americans support? That puts opponents in the farthest-right third of the population. A majority of Americans support the Keystone Pipeline as does Deb Haaland. According to a 2019 Gallup Poll 60 percent of Americans want America to reduce dependency on fossil fuels… and only 22 percent of Americans want, as some of Manchin’s sponsors do, a greater emphasis on coal. Once again, his position, and that of other MINOs, is not moderate at all. (Just as voting to uphold your oath and the Constitution does not make one a moderate either—it’s the bare minimum we should expect from senators of either party.)Fortunately, for America, it was not Joe Manchin who was elected president last November. Joe Biden, who some progressives feared would not listen to them and be “too centrist,” is already proving himself to be a president for the whole party. This means that there are powerful forces at work to counteract the attempted usurpation of power by the likes of Manchin and to drive home the message to other self-described moderates that the center in American politics has shifted and they are now increasingly out-of-step.That said, the only way to truly end bring an end to the brief and unwelcome faux-presidency of Joe Manchin is for Democrats to not just hold but broaden their majority in 2022 and take away from this man, an outlier and a hypocrite, the power he currently wields.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘A sense of pride’: Meet the group working to preserve Myrtle Beach’s Black history

    The Sun News spoke with community members young and old who have fought to keep Black history alive in the city. Here are the people working for change.

  • Venezuela kicks out head of EU delegation after new sanctions

    Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Wednesday that the head of the European Union's delegation in Caracas had 72 hours to leave the country and declared her persona non grata after the bloc imposed new sanctions on Venezuelan officials this week. In announcing the action against Portuguese national Isabel Brilhante, Arreaza described the sanctions against 19 Venezuelan officials as "truly unacceptable." The sanctions were a response to legislative elections won by President Nicolas Maduro's allies that Venezuela's opposition and many Western democracies deemed fraudulent.

  • Border Patrol officer sneaks Mexican woman into US to be her nanny in Texas, feds say

    A Customs and Border Protection officer was caught sneaking a woman from Mexico into the U.S. to be her nanny, authorities say.

  • Jackson’s new COVID vaccine policy is likely to favor the more affluent. Here’s why

    A doctor’s note requirement is an unnecessary barrier to access, experts say

  • U.S. senators weigh paring back Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan

    U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether Senator Bernie Sanders' proposed minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote majority. The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.

  • Cowboys prime candidate for summer starring in HBO’s Hard Knocks

    The Dallas Cowboys are a prime candidate to host next season of HBO's Hard Knocks.

  • We'll Probably Never Eliminate COVID-19 from the U.S. It's Still Worth Trying

    Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the United States, is experiencing a large decline in new COVID-19 cases as vaccination rollout continues, local health authorities said Monday. 2021 got off to a grim pandemic start in the U.S. A huge surge in COVID-19 cases followed the holiday season, peaking at around 300,000 new cases on Jan. 8, 2020.

  • Children of color disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, data reveals

    New data now reveals that the same racial and ethnic disparities which have affected adults throughout the pandemic, also extend to children of color. Black and Latino children have been affected by more illness and death than other children, during the pandemic. More than 3.1 million children have tested positive for coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic, accounting for approximately 13.1% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, according to a weekly report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

  • Approval of Johnson & Johnson vaccine could boost Massachusetts supply by 80K, doctor says

    This comes as the FDA says the third COVID-19 vaccine candidate is safe and effective, and it could receive emergency authorization by the end of the week.

  • Washington Black pastors fight vaccine inequity

    The fight to find an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination is a frustration residents in some of Washington D.C.'s predominately Black neighborhoods face. Church leaders in the District are using a little faith to fight for better access. (Feb. 23)

  • Texas faces 'plumbing catastrophe,' food shortages after devastating storm

    "The water itself, it’s really coming out all yellow," said one San Antonio mom.

  • Ex-CIA chief releases new theory on JFK assassination

    New book reportedly claims Lee Harvey Oswald was instructed by Soviets to kill president

  • How to Make Queen Elizabeth's Favorite (and Simple) Cocktail — from PEOPLE Royals ' First Issue!

    Looking for your new favorite cocktail? Her Majesty has just the tipple

  • Well, Chrissy Teigen Just Dumped President Biden on Twitter So She Can “Flourish”

    "I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!"