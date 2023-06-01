Miami deacon and teacher charged with molestation on an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old

A teacher and deacon at a private school in North Miami is accused of grabbing the buttocks of two female students.

On Thursday, Carlos Ramirez was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child between the ages of 12 and 16 and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child under the age of 12. He was granted $7,500 bond on the former charge, but no bond on the latter charge.

The 51-year-old remains in Miami-Dade Corrections custody.

The Archdiocese of Miami says Ramirez has been a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School, 14650 NE 12th Ave., since 2016. The archdiocese also said once it received allegations about Ramirez’s behavior, it put Ramirez on administrative leave and told North Miami police.

“During these many weeks Holy Family School officials and the Archdiocese of Miami administrators fully cooperated with the police investigation,” the statement from the Archdiocese said. “It has been a difficult time for students, teachers, and administrators of Holy Family School and Parish, and prayers are offered for all those involved.”

When the incident at school allegedly happened

According to the arrest report, an 11-year-old student turning in her Spanish class homework said Ramirez grabbed her waist and squeezed her buttocks twice on March 13. One of her classmates, a 12-year-old girl, told police she saw the incident.

When the 12-year-old turned in her homework, she said the five-foot-six, 180-pound Ramirez grabbed her by the waist and “moved her in front of him. [She] felt [Ramirez’s] clothed erect penis.”

She told police that Ramirez then reached under her skirt, grabbed her buttocks, squeezed twice, then kissed her on the cheek before letting her leave.

Ramirez spoke to investigators Wednesday and denied all the allegations.