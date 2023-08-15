Miami detective was purposely struck by stolen car, police say. A man is now charged

A man accused of intentionally striking a veteran Miami detective with an SUV as she was interrupting a carjacking faces a slew of charges as the officer remains in the hospital with serious injuries, police announced Tuesday.

Andrewin Wardell, 49, was charged with robbery-carjacking, attempted felony murder causing injury, battery on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries, fleeing and eluding police, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Miami police say Wardell, who lives in Minnesota, purposely pinned Detective Marvalyn Lee Chin against a parked vehicle Monday afternoon on an Overtown street before attacking a second officer as he tried to flee.

Lee Chin, who has been in the force for about 19 years, underwent surgery Monday night. On Tuesday, the economic crimes unit investigator was recuperating at the Jackson Memorial Hospital from serious injuries to her arms and legs.

“We stand united in supporting our officer and her family, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents along with thanking the residents that helped our injured officer,” Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said Tuesday in a statement.

Miami Police Chief Manuel A. Morales answers questions from reporters outside the Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

The entire ordeal was caught on tape, according to Miami police.

Police say Wardell, just before 4 p.m. on Monday, stole a maroon Nissan Murano before ramming the SUV into Lee Chin in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 12th Street. The owner of the Nissan was inside his home when someone told him that a man was trying to steal his SUV.

He tried to start the car to scare off the thief who was hiding under the Nissan, a police report says. He then grabbed the man by the hair and shirt and pushed him to the ground. The man, however, struck him in the face and took off in the Nissan.

A Miami detective was seriously injured when a driver purposely struck her with a vehicle in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, according to the Miami Police Department.

Moments later, the SUV crashed into a silver Chrysler on Northwest Second Avenue, according to police. A man was inside the car and decided to run after the Nissan — under the impression that he was a victim of a hit-and-run.

Lee Chin, in a full police uniform, arrived at the scene after the crash and walked toward the Nissan That’s when, police say, Wardell rammed the stolen Nissan into her.

Miami police quickly arrested Wardell, who they say swung his fists at an officer. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he remained Tuesday afternoon, Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman with the Miami Police Department, told the Miami Herald. Police didn’t immediately say why he was hospitalized.

“Our officers face dangerous situations every day, risking their lives to protect our community,” Morales said. “We are immensely proud of their unwavering dedication and commitment to public safety.”