Miami detectives look for ‘person of interest’ in deadly shooting of homeless man

Detectives are looking for a “person of interest” after a homeless man was fatally shot late last week at a park in Miami, according to police.

On Tuesday, Miami police identified the victim as Charles Herman Cole, 68. According to investigators, he was homeless.

Charles Herman Cole, 68, was fatally shot at Moore Park in Allapattah on Oct. 28, 2022. The Miami Police Department circulated a flier bearing this image of the victim and offering a $5,000 reward for information about the crime. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477 or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

At 6 p.m. Friday, first responders arrived at 765 NW 36th St. — Moore Park’s address — after being notified of a shooting, police said. Upon arrival, officers say they found an unresponsive Cole with one or more gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Detectives say they need the public’s help to identify a man who was seen on a nearby surveillance camera. The “person of interest,” police say, is possibly 19 to 29 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build and short dreadlocks.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6350. To provide an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers305.com.