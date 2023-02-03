Miami detectives are looking for two men caught on camera stealing a safe from a home

City of Miami detectives are looking for two men wanted in a home burglary last month in which they walked out with the victim’s safe.

The incident happened Jan. 23 at a house at the 5100 block of Northwest 2nd Terrace, Miami police said in a statement released Friday morning.

The resident said he returned around 3 p.m. that day to a ransacked home. His brother had left the house around 10 30 a.m. and locked the door, police say.

The resident, whom police did not name, told detectives that his security camera footage showed two men arriving at the house at 11:30 a.m. At first, they knocked on the door and waited. Then they are seen removing the screen on the window, opening it, and then reaching in to unlock the door, detectives said in the statement.

A man who city of Miami police say burglarized a home on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, is seen wearing a T-shirt that reads ‘Just Bring It.’

“A short time later, the suspects are seen exiting the house with the victim’s safe,” Officer Michael Vega, Miami police spokesman, said.

Police did not say what was inside the safe.

Detectives say one of the men is between 30 and 35 years old. Is about 5-foot, 10-inches tall and weighs around 220 pounds. He was wearing a T-shirt that read “Just Bring It,” during the burglary.

A man wearing a black hat, facial mask and red shirt looks at a security camera outside a home city of Miami police say he and another man burglarized Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

The other man is between 35 and 40 years old, 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighs between 230 and 240 pounds, Vega said. He was wearing a black Adidas hat, facial mask and gloves and a “Cuban link chain” around his neck, police say.

Vega said anyone with information about the case should call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030. People with tips who want to stay anonymous can contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.